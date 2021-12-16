Heated Faceoff In Lok Sabha Over Lakhimpur Case As Rahul Gandhi Seeks Ajay Mishra's Scalp

Lok Sabha witnessed a heated faceoff between former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. When Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked Gandhi to ask his question pertaining to 'Loss suffered by the MSME sector' during the Question Hour, the latter started speaking about the Lakhimpur incident instead. Maintaining that Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra had orchestrated the Lakhimpur violence, the Wayanad MP reiterated the demand for his ouster.

Ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi remarked, "There has been a murder in Lakhimpur Kheri and the Minister is involved in that. Where it has been said that there is a conspiracy, we should be allowed to talk about it. He has killed farmers and should tender his resignation. He should be punished for his involvement and the conspiracy."

Even as opposition MPs raised placards with messages like 'Sack Farmers Killer' and rushed to the Well of the House, Pralhad Joshi affirmed, "The Congress party members in the Well they want to ask questions. How can this be possible? They want to remain in the Well and ask questions at the same time. This will not work". As the ruckus in Lok Sabha continued, Birla adjourned the proceedings of the Lower House until 2 pm.

UP SIT nails conspiracy in Lakhimpur Kheri case

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on 3 October leading to the death of 8 persons including 4 farmers. On 17 November, the Supreme Court appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the investigation into the Lakhimpur violence. The apex court observed that this will help ensure "transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality" in the investigation. It also reconstituted the SIT formed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government by including three IPS officers- SB Shirodkar, Deepinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in the panel.

The opposition stepped up its attack on BJP after the UP SIT concluded that the Lakhimpur violence was a planned conspiracy. On Tuesday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Lakhimpur Kheri conceded to the prosecution's request adding Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and sections of the Arms Act to the FIR while dropping Sections 279, 304A and 338. Ajay Mishra's Ashish Mishra along with 12 others has been arrested in connection with this case and remanded to judicial custody.