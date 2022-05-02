Heatwave Grips Several Parts Of India, Maximum Temperatures Remain Between 40-50 Degrees

Heatwaves are common in India during May and June but summer began early this year with severe heat conditions being consistently reported over large parts of the country from March itself. The average maximum temperatures in the month of March were the highest in 122 years.

In the West, Rajasthan, and Vidarbha in Maharashtra, the maximum temperatures have remained between 40 degrees and 45 degrees Celsius throughout the last two months.

Effects of severe heatwave conditions in India

As the condition continues to worsen, farmers are facing the unexpected effect on their wheat harvest, a development that could potentially have global consequences considering the supply disruptions due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The heat has also triggered an increase in power demand, resulting in outages in many states and fears of a shortage of coal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also flagged the increased risk of fires due to rising temperatures.

Summers have always been draining in many parts of the country, especially in the northern and central regions. Since 2015, both the federal and state governments have issued a number of measures to ease the effects of heatwaves, like a ban on working outside during the hottest hours and issuing timely advisories. People of Nothern states, including Uttar Pradesh chose to cool off the heat in nearby water bodies while they continue to complain of power shortage.

Indian cities experiencing hot summers

According to the IMD report, many other cities also broiled under temperatures as high as 44 degrees Celsius. Maharashtra's Brahmpuri witnessed a maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius while Akola recorded 45.5 degrees Celsius with Wardha at 45, Nagpur at 44.6, Godia at 44.5, Amravati at 44.2, Yavatmal at 44, Gadchiroli at 42.8, and Buldhana at 42 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Rajasthan recorded the highest temperature on Saturday as in Ganganagar, the mercury reached 46 degrees Celsius. The temperature observed in the other regions of the state- Jaisalmer at 45.9, Pilani at 45.7, Phalodi at 45.6, and Churu at 45.5 degrees Celsius. A total of nine regions in Rajasthan recorded a temperature above 44 degrees Celsius.

While, the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius in Khajuraho. Other cities including Nowgong reached 45 degrees, and Gwalior touched 44.5 degrees.

The national capital Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius on April 30. On Sunday, the IMD said the heatwave is likely to reduce over the national capital and adjoining parts of northwest and central India from Monday, May 2.

On the other hand, in Uttar Pradesh, Jhansi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees on Saturday, followed by Aligarh at 44.2 and Orai at 44 degrees Celsius.

(Image: PTI)