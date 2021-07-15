Heavy Legislative Agenda In Rajya Sabha With 25 Bills In Fray For Monsoon Session

In the Monsoon session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha has a heavy legislative agenda with the Union government listing 25 bills for consideration and passage. Apart from 17 new bills, the list includes 5 bills that will be tabled on the floor of the Upper House provided if they are cleared by the Lok Sabha. Some of the key legislation is the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill and The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill and Electricity (Amendment) Bill. The session will be held following social distancing norms from July 19 to August 13 with 19 days of business.

Here are the bills listed for passage in Rajya Sabha: