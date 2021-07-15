Heavy Legislative Agenda In Rajya Sabha With 25 Bills In Fray For Monsoon Session

In the Monsoon session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha has a heavy legislative agenda with the Union government listing 25 bills for consideration and passage. Apart from 17 new bills, the list includes 5 bills that will be tabled on the floor of the Upper House provided if they are cleared by the Lok Sabha. Some of the key legislation is the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill and The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill and Electricity (Amendment) Bill. The session will be held following social distancing norms from July 19 to August 13 with 19 days of business.
Here are the bills listed for passage in Rajya Sabha:
- The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021- After the Lok Sabha passed this bill on March 22 this year, it was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on the same day. It seeks to replace the Lighthouse Act, 1927 for incorporating technological advances in the field of aids to marine navigation and India’s international obligations with reference to best practices.
- The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019- This legislation was cleared by the Lok Sabha on August 5, 2019. However, its passage got delayed as it was referred to the Select Committee of the Upper House on November 21, 2019, which presented its report on February 5, 2020. The bill entails the formation of the National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Boards and regulation of the practice and process of surrogacy.
- The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021- This bill introduces measures for strengthening the child protection set up by amending the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. After the Lok Sabha passed this bill on March 24 this year, it was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on the same day.
- The Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021- This bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 13 this year. It seeks to dissolve certain existing appellate bodies and transfer their functions to other existing judicial bodies. For instance, it is proposed that the High Courts will now hear appeals under The Cinematograph Act, 1952.
- The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019- It was introduced in the Lok Sabha by the then Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on July 8, 2019. Seeking to regulate the use of DNA technology for establishing the identity of certain persons, the bill was sent to the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests for further scrutiny. The report was tabled in the Lok Sabha on February 3, 2021.
- The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020- This legislation was introduced in the Lower House on September 14, 2020. Seeking to widen the scope of entities that can engage in the factoring business, this bill was sent to the Standing Committee on Finance for further deliberations. The report was tabled in the Lok Sabha on February 3, 2021.
- The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020- It was introduced in the Lok Sabha on September 14, 2020. Aimed at regulating the Assisted Reproductive Technology services in India, the bill was sent to the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare for further scrutiny. The report was tabled in the Lok Sabha on March 19, 2021.
- The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019- This legislation was introduced in the Lower House on December 11, 2019. It was sent to the Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment for further deliberations. The report was tabled in the Lok Sabha on January 29, 2021.
- The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021- This bill will replace The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 which was promulgated on April 4 this year. It seeks to provide a speedier, cost-effective, semi-formal and less disruptive framework for insolvency resolution of corporate debtors in distress.
- The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021- It will replace The Essential Defence Services Ordinance, 2021 which was promulgated on June 30 this year. The bill is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted supply of arms, ammunition and other goods and services to the Armed Forces in case of a strike against the decision to corporatize the ordnance factories.
- The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021- It will replace an ordinance that was promulgated on April 13, 2021. This bill endeavours to provide a permanent solution for tackling air pollution in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas. The Commission for Air Quality Management will be set up.
- The Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Amendment Bill, 2021- This legislation aims at allowing leasing of coal and mining rights to any company which emerges as the successful bidder in the auction of coal blocks. The land acquired under this Act for coal mining operations and allied or ancillary activities.
- The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021- This is aimed at reforming and speeding up the disciplinary mechanism of the institutes.
- The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021- The bill amends the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 decriminalising 12 compoundable offences which deal with procedural and technical violations.
- The Cantonment Bill, 2021- This legislation deals with greater democratization, modernization and overall improvement in the governance structure of Cantonment Boards.
- The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021- It seeks to formulate a harmonious policy and regulatory framework for India’s Antarctic activities.
- The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021- This will establish a Central University in the Union Territory of Ladakh.
- The Indian Institute of Forest Management Bill, 2021- Under the aegis of this bill, the existing Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal will be declared a premier and the only forestry management educational institution in India with the power to grant degrees.
- The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021- It amends the PFRDA Act to fulfil the Budget announcements regarding the separation of NPS Trust from PFRDA and universal pension coverage.
- The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021- The DICGC Act, 1961 will be amended to ensure easy and time-bound access for depositors to their hard-earned money in case there is a suspension of the banking business of the insured bank.
- The Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021- This bill will repeal the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981. It shall also provide for the sustainable development of fisheries resources in the exclusive Economic Zone of India and promote the livelihoods of small-scale and artisanal fishers and related matters.
- The Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Amendment) Bill, 2021- It will make the system of laying of pipelines for transportation of Petroleum and Minerals robust.
- The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021- This bill shall replace the Inland Vessels Act, 1917 in view of chronological changes and other changes that have taken place since then.
- The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021- The proposed amendment entails de-licensing of the distribution business and bringing in competition, the appointment of a member from the law background in every Commission, strengthening of APTEL, a penalty for non-compliance of RPO, prescribing rights and duties of consumers.
- The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021- This legislation seeks to prevent and combat trafficking in persons, especially women and children. It will provide care, protection, assistance and rehabilitation to the victims while respecting their rights. Besides this, it shall create a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them and ensure prosecution of offenders.