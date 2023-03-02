Hekani Jakhalu, One Of The First 2 Female MLAs In Nagaland, Terms It As Win For All Women

Hekani Jakhalu scripted history on March 2 by becoming one of the two women elected to the Nagaland state assembly for the first time ever. A winner from the Dimapur-III constituency, Jakhalu from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) secured the victory by bagging 14,241 votes against Lok Janshakti Party candidate Azheto Zhimomi (12,705 votes) in the Nagaland assembly elections 2023.

On this historic day, the leader spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and explained the significance behind her victory.

"For us, in Nagaland, this is very very historic because we have never had a woman MLA in the legislative assembly, so it is a very big deal for us. It is not just me but there is another woman candidate who has won this battle," Jakhalu said. She was referring to Salhoutuonuo Kruse, another NDPP member who bagged 6,956 votes to defeat Independent candidate Keneizhakho Nakhro (6,915 votes).

"In India, Nagaland has been the only state where a woman has never been represented so when we say historic, it is really historic in that term," she added. Speaking on why women were not elected to the assembly until now, Jakhalu said that the indigenous Naga community has had a "patriarchal mindset" and this proved to be a major factor.

"Today, having two women winning this election, I think people have accepted, people are more aware, more educated; and this is a win for women in Nagaland," Jakhalu further said.

Hekani Jakhalu on her contributions to remove alienation of northeast

Speaking on the feeling of alienation among the people of the northeast and if it is fading away, Jakhalu recalled her time in Delhi when she felt how strong the feeling was. She said that this inspired her to establish a group in 2011 called 'Young Leaders Connect'.

"Last year we celebrated the tenth anniversary. We were 18 of us when we started this (group). Today, we have two Chief Ministers, Mr. Conrad Sangma, Mr. Pema Khandu, Mr. Kiren Rijiju (Union Minister) and a hoard of other politicians," she said.

"We have renamed ourselves; we are no more young so we call ourselves 'Northeast Leaders Connect'. When we started this, except for Conrad Sangma, who was an MLA then, all of us were aspiring politicians. Because we understood that it is important to make our voice heard in Delhi. Not as a pressure group but (to) let the world know that we are as good, as powerful like any other people," Jakhalu said. She also claimed that she is engaged in a lot of such initiatives (including working with NGOs) "to make people accept us and I think it has worked."