Held Me Without Proper Info: Chandrababu Naidu After Being Arrested In Corruption Case

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was apprehended on Saturday in connection with an alleged case of corruption, stated that the CID held him without appropriate information and that they also refused to show him the evidence.

Speaking to the media, Naidu said, "I did not commit any malpractice or corruption. CID arrested me without any proper information and I asked them to show the evidence but they refused to show and attached my name to the FIR without my role.”

Later he also took to X (formerly Twitter) to provide further clarification, adding that he was ready to sacrifice his life for the people of the state.

He wrote, "For the past 45 years, I have selflessly served Telugu people. I am prepared to sacrifice my life to safeguard the interests of the Telugu people. No force on earth can stop me from serving Telugu people, my #AndhraPradesh and my motherland."

For the past 45 years, I have selflessly served Telugu people. I am prepared to sacrifice my life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people. No force on earth can stop me from serving Telugu people, my #AndhraPradesh and my motherland.



Posted at 6 AM, 09th September 2023 pic.twitter.com/721COYldUd — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 9, 2023

Former CM taken into custody by Andra CID

Former Andhra Pradesh CM was taken into custody by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID), over his alleged involvement in a skill development scam case. A First Information Report (FIR) in the matter was lodged in 2021.

When police arrived on Saturday (September 9) morning to arrest the TDP chief, they faced resistance from the party workers. A minor scuffle also broke out between officials and Naidu's supporters during his arrest.

Naidu is the prime accused in the scam involving over Rs 250 crore.

The former Andhra CM has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for criminal conspiracy, cheating and dishonestly, inducing delivery of property.

“It is to inform you that you have been arrested under CrPC’s sections 120(8), 166, 167, 418, 420, 465, 468, 471, 409, 201, 109 rw 34 and 37 IPC and other sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” the notice stated.

Several TDP leaders detained

The TDP chief was taken to Vijayawada from Nandyal by road. Several other TDP leaders were also detained, including Naidu's son Nara Lokesh in East Godavari district, as a measure to prevent any kind of chaos, officials said.

(With inputs from ANI)