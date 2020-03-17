'Matter Of Pride': BJP MP On SC Granting Permanent Commission For Women Officers In Navy

Reacting to the Supreme Court judgment on permanent commission for women officers in the Navy, BJP MP Hema Malini on Tuesday hailed the top court's verdict and stated that the Apex Court's decision was a matter of happiness.

While interacting with the media she said, "It is a matter of pride. We can claim that women are doing well in all sectors."

Talking about the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Lok Sabha MP said that a shortage of testing kits is a problem. "The problem is that we don't have sufficient kits for the test. It is not that everyone with cold and cough has coronavirus. It slowly grows. It is a matter of concern," she said.

READ | MASSIVE: Supreme Court grants permanent commission for women officers in Navy

Supreme Court grants permanent commission for women officers In Navy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday delivered its judgment on permanent commission for women officers in the Navy. The SC in its verdict said that there cannot be gender discrimination in granting permanent commission to women officers in the Navy after the statutory bar was lifted by the Centre to allow entry of women officers in the Navy.

READ | Indian Navy Ship hands over 600 tonnes of rice to Madagascar

SC also directed Centre to grant permanent commission to serving women officers in the Navy within three months. The judgment was delivered by a bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Ajay Rastogi.

The Court's order said, "Women can sail with the same efficiency as men, and there should not be any discrimination. The denial of permanent commission to SSC women in the Navy who have served the nation is a grave miscarriage of justice. The application of women officers in service for the Permanent Commission in Navy shall be considered on availability of vacancies."

The Centre had decided in September 2008 to grant permanent commission to women officers but the same was applicable only prospectively to women SSC officers. The serving women officers were excluded from this entitlement.

READ | Coronavirus: Quarantine facilities set up in several cities with help of Navy & Airforce

READ | Amid budget crisis, Indian Navy to berth new aircraft carrier at private shipyard

(With inputs from ANI)