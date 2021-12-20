Hema Malini Bats For 'grand Krishna Temple' In Mathura After Ayodhya And Kashi

Hema Malini, a BJP MP from Mathura, expressed hope on Sunday that, like Ayodhya and Kashi, her area would get a great temple similar to the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. Malini was addressing the media in Indore and said, "After the restoration of Ram Janmabhoomi and Kashi, naturally Mathura is also very important. I am invited to Kashi and I am going on Monday". She went on to say that renovating and redeveloping Kashi Vishwanath was extremely complex and that no one had considered making such improvements in recent years.

"Being the MP of Mathura, which is the birthplace of Lord Krishan who is the symbol of love and affection, I will say that there should be a grand temple. A temple is already there and can be beautified like Modi ji developed Kashi Vishwanath corridor," she said.

She went on to say that his transformation was challenging and that it demonstrated his foresight. She stated that this will also occur in Mathura. On December 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated phase one of the newly constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which cost roughly Rs 339 crores. A total of 23 structures were completed during phase one of the project. Pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple can take advantage of amenities such as Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centres, Vedic Kendras, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, and Food Court.

Mathura to undergo historic development under BJP per Nitin Agarwal

Mathura would undergo historic development under the BJP government, according to Uttar Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Nitin Agarwal, who asked who else would build the holy city's temples if not the BJP. Agarwal stated the BJP won the 500-year-old war of Ayodhya last week, and a majestic Ram Temple is being built there while speaking to a public audience at the Anglo-Vedic Inter College. Kashi has also been promoted internationally, and Thakur ji (Lord Krishna) is from Mathura.

“If the BJP government does not develop the temples of Mathura, then which government will do?" He added, "We have won two battles, and will also win the third battle as well. “

Mathura would go through a period of historical development, and the BJP administration will raise it to an international level, he said. According to Agarwal, the BJP follows the idea of "sabka sath," "sabka vikas," and "sabka vishwas" (inclusive development), but the Samajwadi Party practises fear politics. He said that the Muzaffarnagar riots occurred during the Samajwadi Party government.

