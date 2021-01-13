Hema Malini Slams Oppn On Farm Laws, Says Farmers Following 'someone Else's Instructions'

Member of Parliament Hema Malini slammed the Opposition for misleading the farmers as they protested for close to 50 days against the three agricultural laws. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader asserted the government’s stand on the controversial laws, that there was no lapse. She also said that it was sad to see farmers protesting on the streets.

Hema Malini slams on farmer-Centre standoff

Speaking on the farming laws and the standoff of farmers with the government, Hema Malini told ANI, “There is no lapse in the new agricultural laws. ”

She added, "They do not even know what they want and what the problem with the farm laws is, which shows that they are doing this, because someone asked them to do this."

The actor-politician continued, "Our country’s farmers are very happy with this bill. But people are agitating under the pretext of opposition."

"Hoping that there is a resolution soon. It is saddening to see elderly people sitting on the roads in the protests," Hema Malini added.

Supreme Court stays farming laws

After 50 days of protest and eight rounds of discussions between the Union Ministers and farmer unions being inconclusive, the Supreme Court, a day after coming down on the Centre for the handling of the situation on Tuesday, stayed the farm laws and formed a four-member committee to conduct discussions and arrive at a resolution to the stand-off.

The four member-committee inclues:

BS Mann, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)

Ashok Gulati, Agricultural Scientist

Pramod K Jishi, International Food Policy Research Institute

Anil Ghanwant, Shetkari Sangathan

"We are forming a committee so that we have a clearer picture. We don't want to hear arguments that farmers will not go to the committee. We are looking to solve the problem. If you (farmers) want to agitate indefinitely, you can do so," Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said.

"We are concerned about validity of the laws and also about protecting life and property of citizens affected by protests. We are trying to solve the problem in accordance with the powers we have. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation and make a committee," CJI Bobde observed.

The farmers were protesting against the implementation of the the three laws, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, seeking their withdrawal, expressing their apprehension on the continuity of factors like Minimum Support Price, and fear of being subjected to the mercy of the corporates.

