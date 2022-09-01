In an exclusive scoop on Thursday, Republic TV learnt that Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren is likely to resign as an MLA. This comes even as Governor Ramesh Bais is yet to pronounce his decision on the Election Commission of India's purported opinion to disqualify Soren in the office-of-profit case. As per sources, JMM and its allies have sought an appointment to meet the Governor. On Tuesday itself, Soren sent 32 of the ruling coalition MLAs to the Mayfair resort in Raipur to avert poaching attempts by BJP.

Hemant Soren faces EC heat

Trouble mounted for Hemant Soren in February after a BJP delegation met Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais seeking his removal under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act. This clause deals with disqualification for government contracts. BJP accused Soren of misusing his official position as the Mining and Environment Minister to get a stone mining lease in the Angara block of Ranchi district in 2021. After the Governor sought the opinion of the EC as per Article 192 of the Constitution, the latter issued a notice to Soren seeking an explanation on why action shouldn't be taken against him.

This article mandates the Governor to take a decision on whether a member of the House of the Legislature has become liable for disqualification based on the EC's opinion. During the hearing, the Jharkhand CM's team argued that the provisions in the election law, which he has been accused of violating, do not apply in this case. On August 18, both sides submitted their written submissions to the poll body. As per sources, the EC recommended the disqualification of Soren as an MLA and sent its opinion to the Jharkhand Governor on August 25.

With the support of the nominated Anglo-Indian MLA, the ruling coalition has a strength of 52 legislators in the 82-member Assembly with JMM, Congress, RJD, NCP and CPI(M-L) having 30, 18, 1, 1 and 1 seats respectively. However, 3 MLAs have been suspended by Congress and are in Kolkata after being released on bail. On the other hand, BJP and AJSU have 26 and 2 seats each and two Independents are a part of the House as well.