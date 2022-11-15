Hemant Soren Moves HC To Restrain Jharkhand Guv From Taking Call On His Disqualification

In a key development on Monday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren moved the High Court amid the political uncertainty prevailing in the state at present. He sought a direction to restrain Governor Ramesh Bais from taking a call on his disqualification from the state Assembly. While the EC reportedly recommended Soren's disqualification in the illegal mining lease nearly two months ago, the Governor is yet to announce his decision. The JMM leader also urged the HC to declare Bais' purported move to seek a second opinion in the case 'unconstitutional'.

Jharkhand CM's lawyer filed a writ petition in HC. In petition, it has been urged to stay the actions of Governor & also to stay action on the basis of ECI's letter related to illegal mining. In the petition, process of taking a 2nd opinion has also been declared unconstitutional — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022

Hemant Soren faces disqualification

Trouble mounted for Hemant Soren in February after a BJP delegation met Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais seeking his removal under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act. This clause deals with disqualification for government contracts. BJP accused Soren of misusing his official position as the Mining and Environment Minister to get a stone mining lease in the Angara block of Ranchi district in 2021. After the Governor sought the opinion of the EC as per Article 192 of the Constitution, the latter issued a notice to Soren seeking an explanation on why action shouldn't be taken against him.

This article mandates the Governor to take a decision on whether a member of the House of the Legislature has become liable for disqualification based on the EC's opinion. During the hearing, the Jharkhand CM's team argued that the provisions in the election law, which he has been accused of violating, do not apply in this case. On August 18, both sides submitted their written submissions to the poll body. As per sources, the EC recommended the disqualification of Soren as an MLA and sent its opinion to the Jharkhand Governor on August 25.

Speaking to the media on October 27, Bais revealed that he has sought a second opinion in this case and claimed that an "atom bomb could explode any time in Jharkhand". This came even as the EC's opinion is binding on the Governor. While Soren demanded a copy from the EC of Bais' request for a second opinion, the poll body made it clear that it hasn't received any such communication from the Governor.