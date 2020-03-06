Jharkhand CM's Father Shibu Soren To Contest Rajya Sabha Poll; Other Candidate Awaited

Ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced that his father - JMM Party President and former Chief Minister - Shibu Soren will contest one of the two seats from Jharkhand, while the candidate for another seat will be announced at the appropriate time. However, Shibu Soren had faced a debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Dumka seat.

Speaking to media persons, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "In the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, the election will be held on 2 seats in Jharkhand. Shibu Soren will be the candidate on one of the seats."

"As far as the second seat is concerned, we will tell you more at the appropriate time," he said.

The Congress is likely to field a minority candidate from the second seat. In Jharkhand, one candidate needs at least 28 votes. JMM has 30 legislators in the state assembly followed by 16 of Congress and one of RJD.

The main Opposition, the BJP, has 26 legislators. The Jharkhand Assembly Speaker has, however, not accorded leader of opposition status to Babulal Marandi who merged his JBM-P with BJP last month.

Rajya Sabha Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced Biennial elections to the council of states to fill what will be 55 vacant Rajya Sabha seats from 17 states, with the current MPs retiring in April 2020. Elections will be held on 26 March from 9 AM to 4 PM and counting of votes will take place from 5 PM onwards. Of the 55 seats, Jharkhand will contest on two seats which will be vacated in April 9, 2020.

According to the schedule for the elections, notification for the biennial elections will be issued on March 6, March 13 is the last date of filing nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on March 16 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is on March 18.

