Hemant Soren Says 'BJP Deviating From Issues' After ED Raids Jharkhand Mining Secretary

After Jharkhand Mines and Geology Department Secretary, IAS Pooja Singhal's close relative was raided, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to deviate people's attention from important issues and labelled the raids as "mere threats".

In a nationwide crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on May 6, conducted raids at multiple locations linked with Singhal including Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Ranchi. She is accused of allowing the operation of the Pachadumar sand ghat without proper permission from the National Board of Wildlife. Moreover, she is also under investigation for irregularities in the MGNREGA scheme in Khunti and Chatra districts.

As per the last information received, the ED was conducting a raid at Pulse Hospital, Ranchi. The hospital owner is a close relative of Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal.

Reacting to the development, the Jharkhand Chief Minister said that the state will keep asking for things required from the Centre.

"These are mere threats. BJP is trying to deviate from main issues. The state will keep asking for things required from the Centre. They've lost their status of being the biggest party in the state & are backlashing for it," CM Soren was quoted by ANI as saying.

ED's countrywide raids on May 6; Cash, incriminating documents recovered

The ED in a comprehensive action raided multiple locations and recovered over Rs 17 crore in cash and incriminating documents from the house of a CA, based in Jharkhand and according to sources, appointed by Pooja Singhal.

The ED has been conducting massive search and seizure operations in many states with regard to allegations of money laundering in the MGNREGA scheme and also in relation to the Jharkhand illegal mining case, wherein as per reports over 18 locations across Jharkhand, Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are being searched.

The ED action in the illegal mining case reveals something is amiss with the office of CM Soren as he holds the Mining and Environment portfolios in Jharkhand.

In a related development, the election commission on May 2 slapped a notice against CM Hemant Soren for granting a mining lease in his name and violating Section 9A of the Representation of People's Act, 1951.

(Image: @PoojasinghalIAS/Twitter/PTI)