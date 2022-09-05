Hemant Soren Slams BJP After Proving Majority, Says It's Creating A 'civil War Atmosphere'

After proving his government's majority in the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched a blistering attack on the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused it of creating an 'awkward situation' in the country. This came after the Chief Minister moved a confidence motion in the special one-day assembly session on September 5 amid the ongoing political crisis in the state.

While he won the trust vote with a majority, the BJP staged a walkout from the legislature in a protest. However, Hemant Soren lashed out at the BJP alleging that they want an atmosphere where 'two states are pitted against each other.'

"They want to create an atmosphere of civil war and want to fan riots to win polls. As long as there is UPA Govt here, such plots will not survive" he said, adding that his government will give a 'befitting political reply.'

Further accusing the BJP of indulging in 'horse-trading of legislators', Soren claimed that the Opposition has 'destroyed democracy.'

"People purchase commodities in the market, but the BJP buys legislator", he added.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister also claimed that the BJP has brought the country to an awkward situation where the ruling party is only supporting a few businessmen.

On the other hand, Hemant Soren during the discussions on the confidence motion also went on to claim that obstacles are being intentionally presented before his government as he further noted that three of the government's MLAs are in Bengal and its responsibility lies on Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "They don't even cooperate with the police officials going to the state", he added.

Soren wins trust vote

In a massive development, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday won the trust vote in the state Assembly. The ruling party United ProgressiveAlliancee (UPA)-led Jharkhand government secured 48 votes in the 81-member Assembly. Notably, the BJP MLAs abstained from voting in the trust vote and protested outside the Jharkhand Assembly.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs protested outside the state Assembly demanding justice for Ankita. They were seen holding placards like 'Stop Muslim appeasement', 'Hang the murderers of Dumka's daughter' and 'Soren government come to your senses'.

Image: PTI