Governor of Jharkhand Draupadi Murmu has invited JMM leader, Hemant Soren to swear in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on December 29 in Ranchi. Hemant Soren on Tuesday, met the Governor along with Congress leaders R P N Singh, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, and former Jharkhand CM and JVM chief Babulal Marandi to stake claim to form the government after a thumping victory for the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance.