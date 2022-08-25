Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is likely to be disqualified as an MLA, thereby losing post, following the recommendation of the Election Commission (EC) in the office of profit case. According to sources, the EC has sent its opinion to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on a plea seeking Soren's disqualification for violating electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself.

The ECI recommendations come following a detailed hearing by the bench chaired by the chief election commissioner, where lawyers of both BJP and Soren presented their case.

The poll panel's final report was sent to the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan in a sealed cover this morning, and the Governor himself forwarded the poll panel's report to the assembly Speaker.

Speculations are rife that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president will step down as Chief Minister and appoint his wife, Kalpana Soren to the top post. Another probable name for CM post appears to be Hemant's father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

Hemant Soren reacts to EC's 'disqualification' recommendation

Reacting to reports of the ECI's recommendation, the Chief Minister Office said no such communication was received in this regard either from the poll panel or the Governor.

"The CM is apprised of several media reports about ECI sending a report to the Governor ‘apparently recommending his disqualification as a MLA’. No communication in this regard has been received by CMO from either ECI or Governor."

Accusing the BJP of orchastrating his likely ouster, Soren further said, "It apparently seems that BJP leaders including a BJP MP and his puppet journalists have themselves drafted the ECI report, which is otherwise a sealed cover report. This blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies and its complete takeover by BJP HQ in this shameful manner is unseen in Indian Democracy."

Hemant Soren was served a notice by the EC on May 2 for allegedly misusing his office as the Chief Minister and Minister of Industries in allotting a black stone mining lease over 0.88 acres of land in Ranchi's Angara block in September last year. In his response to the EC, Soren argued that the mining lease was obtained in 2008 and was surrendered earlier this year without any mining activity being undertaken.

The BJP, the petitioner in the case, had sought Soren's disqualification for violating section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

The EC's recommendation to disqualify CM Soren also comes in the backdrop of multiple raids in connection with the Jharkhand illegal mining scam case. The Enforecement Directorate, which is probing the matter, arrested a middleman named Prem Prakash on Thursday, after day-long raids at 17 locations linked to him. Notably, two AK-47 rifles were recovered from his premises which the Ranchi police claimed belonged to security personnel.