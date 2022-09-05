Hemant Soren To Seek Trust Vote Today: All About Jharkhand Political Crisis So Far

Amid political turmoil and suspense over the continuation of the Jharkhand Chief Minister as an MLA, Hemant Soren will seek a motion of confidence to prove his majority on Monday, September 05. Accordingly, the Jharkhand government announced that it would convene a special Assembly session on September 5.

On Sunday after arriving in Jharkhand ahead of the trust vote in the state assembly, CM Soren while addressing the media said, "the opposition will be trapped in the traps they have laid for us." Notably, political unrest intensified in Jharkhand after reports of the disqualification of Soren as an MLA emerged in August, leading to the uncertainty looming in state politics.

Jharkhand political crisis

Though the political tremors were felt in August, the genesis of the political crisis in Jharkhand traces back to February when a BJP delegation met Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais seeking CM Hemant Soren's removal under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act. Notably, the clause concerned deals with disqualification for government contracts.

It is significant to mention that the BJP accused Soren of abusing his position as the Mining and Environment Minister to secure a stone mining lease in Ranchi district's Angara block in 2021. Following the Governor's request for the EC's opinion pursuant to Article 192 of the Constitution, the latter served Soren with a notice requesting an explanation as to why no action should be taken against him.

During the hearing, the Jharkhand CM's team contended that the election law provisions, which he has been charged with breaking, do not apply in this particular instance. The poll body received written submissions from both sides on August 18. According to sources, the EC suggested Soren be disqualified from serving as an MLA and on August 25 it sent its recommendation to the governor of Jharkhand.

Suspense over the continuation of Soren as an MLA

Even after the EC's sealed decision was given to the state Governor on August 25, he has not yet made a decision regarding the reported notice from the EC, leading to the suspense over Soren's continuation as an MLA. Notably, on August 28, the ruling UPA alliance-- JMM, Congress and RJD, accused the governor of "deliberately delaying" announcing the decision and thus encouraging political horse-trading.

In an effort to overthrow the government as it did in Maharashtra, Soren's party fears that the BJP may make a serious push to poach MLAs both from the party and its ally Congress. Accordingly, up to 32 MLAs of the ruling alliance were shifted to a resort in Raipur, the capital of Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh on August 30 in order to ringfence the lawmakers in a safe haven.

Asserting that it was their right to protect democracy, the MLAs of the three-party-led Jharkhand government had hit out at the BJP, saying the saffron party should be asked why a situation has been created where they had to leave their state and come and stay in Raipur.

On Sunday, UPA MLAs landed at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport at 6:10 pm, two hours after the scheduled time of 4:10 pm, a day ahead of the scheduled vote trust. The MLAs, 34 in number, after coming out of the Airport boarded buses and were taken to the Circuit House.