Hemant Soren, UPA MLAs Enjoy Boat Ride Amid Political Crisis; Ex-Jharkhand CM Das Hits Out

Amid the political crisis in Jharkhand over Chief Minister Hemant Soren's fate, who is entangled in an illegal mining case, the legislators of the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition, including CM Soren, were seen taking a boat ride after moving to a resort in Khunti district, neighbouring capital city Ranchi.

The UPA MLAs were shifted from the residence of CM Soren to Latratu dam in Khunti while heavy police have been deployed. Soon after reaching the resort, the MLAs took selfies and were seen enjoying a boat ride.

Former Chief Minister Raghubar Das slammed the UPA MLAs for having fun and not worrying about people. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that they are on a wait-and-watch policy amid the political crisis.

Speaking to Republic, Das said, "Soren tried to set up a family rule in the state. They were thinking that no one can challenge them. We are waiting for Governor's response to Election Commission's recommendation on the mining lease case against Soren."

He added, "They are enjoying and having fun and taking a boat ride and are not worried about the people of the state. We are on a wait-and-watch policy."

Earlier in the day, Soren had called for a meeting of ruling UPA coalition partners, amid speculation about his possible disqualification as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for allegedly violating poll norms by extending himself a mining lease.

Soren has alleged that EC's recommendation to disqualify was "drafted" by the principal opposition party in Jharkhand, BJP with its 25 legislators, to topple the coalition government.