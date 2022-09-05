In a massive development, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday won the trust vote in the state Assembly. The ruling party United ProgressiveAlliancee (UPA)-led Jharkhand government secured 48 votes in the 81-member Assembly. Notably, the BJP MLAs abstained from voting in the trust vote and protested outside the Jharkhand Assembly.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs protested outside the state Assembly demanding justice for Ankita. They were seen holding placards like 'Stop Muslim appeasement', 'Hang the murderers of Dumka's daughter' and 'Soren government come to your senses'.

While Chief Minister Soren on the floor of the House during the confidence motion hit at the BJP-led central government and said, "They want to create an atmosphere where two states are pitted against each other. They want to create an atmosphere of civil war and want to fan riots to win polls. As long as there is UPA government in Jharkhand, such plots will not survive. You will get a befitting political reply."

At least 30 MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand who had been camping in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, since August 30 returned to Ranchi to attend the special Assembly session on Monday. The MLAs were shifted to Chhattisgarh amid fears of poaching by the Opposition BJP.

Hemant Soren wins trust vote, secures 48 votes

Receiving the support of 48 MLAs, Hemant Soren on Monday successfully passed the trust vote and saved his government built under the banner of UPA alliance from collapsing.

Notably, the ruling coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly in which the majority mark is 41. The JMM is the largest party with 30 MLAs. The Congress has 18 MLAs, while Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has one. The BJP, which is the main Opposition in the state, has 26 MLAs, who abstained from voting.

Earlier the BJP accused Chief minister Hemant Soren of corruption and demanded his disqualified as an MLA over allegations that he violated election norms by giving himself a mining lease. The party has called for fresh elections and has demanded that the Chief Minister resign "on moral grounds".

While the Election Commission has submitted its opinion to the Governor in this regard, who is expected to announce his decision on Soren any time soon.