Amid the political turmoil and suspense over the continuation of the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as an MLA, the brother of the CM and MLA from Dumka constituency-- Basant Soren has given a strange statement regarding his visit to Delhi. In the video which is going viral, Basant Soren said that he went to Delhi to buy his undergarments.

Speaking to reporters about the political turmoil in Jharkhand, the JMM leader on Wednesday, said that there was a bit of uproar over but everything appears to have settled now. When he was asked about his visit to Delhi, Basant Soren said, "Yes, I went there. I had run out of undergarments, so I went to Delhi to purchase them." Immediately after this, the JMM leader was questioned whether he purchases his undergarment from Delhi, he said, "Yes, I get them from there."

#WATCH | Dumka: "I had run out of undergarments, so I went to Delhi to purchase them. I get them from there," says JMM MLA and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's brother, Basant Soren when asked about his visit to Delhi amid recent political unrest in the state.



(07.09.2022) pic.twitter.com/GBiNWZaLzr — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

Notably, Basant Soren on Wednesday visited his constituency-- Dumka for the first time after the brutal killing of two teenage girls in two separate incidents in Dumka. Soren in his visit to his constituency assured to give the job to the Dumka immolation case victim's (Ankita) elder sister a job and directed the SDO to collect all the required documents for that.

आज पार्टी के अभिभावक विधायक नलिन सोरेन एवं केंद्रीय महासचिव विजय सिंह जी के साथ दुमका की पीड़िता के परिजनों से मुलाकात कर सांत्वना दिया। इस दौरान पीड़िता की बड़ी बहन को नियोजित करने हेतु आवश्यक दस्तावेज एकत्रित करने हेतु उपस्थित एसडीओ को निर्देशित किया। pic.twitter.com/ntoAAIPSt8 — Basant Soren (@BasantSorenMLA) September 7, 2022

BJP takes a dig at Basant Soren over his 'undergarment' statement

Reacting to Basant Soren's statement that he goes to Delhi to buy undergarments, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP from Jharkhand's Godda constituency, Nishikant Soren took a jibe at the JMM leader and said, "Shibu Soren, the leader of the poor and tribals, i.e. Guru Ji's son, now comes to Delhi from Dumka to buy undergarments."

ग़रीबों व आदिवासीयों के नेता शिबू सोरेन यानि गुरू जी के पुत्र अब अंडर गारमेन्ट्स ख़रीदने दुमका से दिल्ली आते हैं? भजन मंडली,जले,बूझे,तड़पते,टिमटिमाते,भभकते पत्रकारों के लिए क्योंकि इसी कारण दुमका की आदिवासी बेटी व अंकिता की हत्या के बाद भी उस परिवार को फ़ुरसत नहीं था — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) September 7, 2022

Jharkhand BJP MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi too to his Twitter and said, "When the tribal daughter and sister of Dumka were murdered, the MLA there, Basant Soren ji, the beloved brother of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, was busy in Delhi buying undergarments instead of meeting those families."

It is pertinent to mention that a minor tribal girl in Jharkhand’s Dumka was allegedly raped and murdered and her body was found hanging from a tree in a field in the district. “The accused, identified as Arman Ansari, has been arrested. He works as a construction worker,” Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra told PTI

In a separate incident, earlier on August 23, a girl from Jharkhand’s Dumka district was set on fire by a person after she did not reciprocate his proposal in Jharkhand’s Dumka district. The girl succumbed to her burn injuries while, the accused, identified as Shahrukh was arrested for allegedly pouring petrol on the woman from outside the window of her room and setting her on fire when she was sleeping