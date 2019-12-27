Hemant Soren's CM Oath To Be Attended By Top Cong Leaders, 3 CMs, 2 Party Chiefs & More

In a massive show of support, a host of leaders have confirmed on Friday attendance at Jharkhand Chief Minister-elect Hemant Soren's oath-taking ceremony to be held on December 29. The list of leaders include former president Pranab Mukherjee, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. Soren has also invited Congress interim-president Sonia Gandhi to the ceremony.

On Tuesday, Hemant Soren met Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu to stake claim along with Congress leaders R P N Singh, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and JVM chief Babulal Marandi with a total of 50 seats. After the meeting he said, "Leaders of the alliance along with Babulal Marandi met the Governor and staked claim to form the government. On 29th, the swearing-in ceremony will be held."

The final poll results saw the JMM win 30 seats, Congress 16 seats, RJD 1 seat, and Babulal Marandi's JVM 3 seats, giving a grand total of 50 seats to the alliance. The BJP won only 25 seats, failing to touch the halfway mark in the 81-seat Assembly. Hemant Soren who had contested from both Dumka and Barhait, like 2014, won both seats. Polling was held in 5 phases on November 30, December 7, 12, 16, 20 and results were declared on December 23.

The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their own candidates against their saffron ally. There is a possibility of AJSU and LJP joining a post-poll alliance with the BJP. Aggressive poll campaign was held by PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi throughout the state in all five phases. While the Prime Minister campaigned at in 9 places including Dumka, Sahibganj, Barhat, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, the BJP chief too held rallies in 9 places including Dhanbad, Giridih, Deoghar, Chitahi. Gandhi had rallied in five constituencies as part of the Congress campaign - Mahagama, Simdega, Ranchi, Rajmahal, Pakur, and Barkagaon.

