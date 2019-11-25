Hence Proved? Congress Jumps At Floor-test Arguments In Supreme Court; Claims Vindication

Reacting to the Supreme Court of India's decision to reserve the order on floor test till November 26, Supreme Court lawyer and Indian National Congress Member Jaiveer Shergill on Monday attacked the BJP and called its claim of MLAs' support "Fake & farzi". The Congress Party spokesperson took to his official Twitter handle and accused the BJP of running away from the floor-test. He said, “Majority is to be proved on the floor of house & not lawns of Raj Bhavan, must be applied immediately".

BJP reluctance in SC to face immediate floor test proves that CM/Dy CM r banking on “fake & farzi” support & hence running away from the floor-Rule of law laid down in SR Bommai Case “Majority is to be proved on floor of house & not lawns of Raj Bhavan” must b applied immediately — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) November 25, 2019

In his second tweet, the Congress party member also called out the Maharashtra State Governor and the BJP of 'playing a bluff' to gain 'backdoor entry into Maharashtra Vidhansabha'.

BJP+Governor played a "bluff" to gain back door entry into #Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha but they forgot that "bluff" often gets exposed when opponent has better & stronger hand-BJP nervousness in SC qua floor test exposes their bluff "legally & politically" #MahaPoliticalTwist — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) November 25, 2019

READ | Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Hearing concludes, Supreme Court to pronounce order tomorow

Supreme Court's hearing on Maharashtra politics

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to reserve its order on the Maharashtra floor test till 10:30 am on November 26. It received the two letters it had sought from SG Tushar Mehta, while arguments were also made regarding holding a floor test, with Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Devendra Fadnavis, agreeing that a floor test is imperative, but adding that a seven-day timeframe was most apt for this.

READ | Twist in the tale? NCP luring Ajit Pawar with Maha CM carrot, Shiv Sena denies: Sources

Political scenario

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders and assured that there will be a stable government in Maharashtra, thereby digging in his heels on allying with BJP. He also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra, while also maintaining that he is an NCP leader. Sharad Pawar, however, dismissed any notion of allying with BJP.

READ | Ajit Pawar mulls legal options over his ouster as NCP's legislative chief: Sources

READ | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accuses BJP of 'kidnapping the mandate' in Maharashtra