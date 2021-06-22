'Her Personal Matter': TMC Accuses BJP Of Politicising Nusrat Jahan's Marital Status

West Bengal TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday, June 22 accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to politicise the personal issue of actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan's marital status. He added that if they start looking into other people's personal lives, it would become problematic for several parties. The statement comes after the BJP urged LS speaker Om Birla to take action against Nusrat for providing misleading information about her marital status.

Earlier this month, Nusrat Jahan claimed that her marriage in Turkey with businessman Nikhil Jain in 2019 is not valid under Indian laws, her estranged husband alleged that she had always avoided his requests to get the marriage registered.

"BJP is trying to politicise the personal matter of Nusrat Jahan. This is her personal family matter. If we start looking into the personal lives of others, it can be problematic for many people belonging to many parties", Ghosh told ANI.

Nusrat Jahan officially informed the Lok Sabha Secretariat and other departments concerned two weeks back that her marriage annulment proceedings are in court," sources close to the TMC MP told ANI on Tuesday.

BJP Urges LS Speaker to act against Nusrat Jahan over Marital Status Row

BJP parliamentarian Sanghamitra Maurya has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action against Nusrat Jahan for "unethical conduct". Maurya slammed Nusrat for providing misleading information about her marital status. The BJP MP's bio profile on the official Lok Sabha website and pointed out that her spouse's name, date of marriage are mentioned as 'Nikhil Jain' and June 19, 2019, respectively.

"This was fortified from the fact that during her oath-taking ceremony on 25.06.2019, she herself pronounced her name as 'Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain' and was dressed in a newly-wed bride attire. In fact, when she was attacked by a series of Islamists for marrying a non-Muslim and sporting sindoor, MPs across party lines defended her. If media reports are to be believed, Smt. Nusrat Jahan's marriage reception was attended by none other than the CM of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee," said Maurya.

However, Maurya expressed surprise at the fact that the TMC MP had refuted being formally married in a press statement on June 9. While conceding that nobody has the right to encroach upon Jahan's private life, the BJP parliamentarian accused her of "cheating" the electorate by giving false information to the Lok Sabha secretariat.

Nusrat Jahan terms her marriage 'invalid'

After a fairytale romance and a wedding in the picturesque town of Bodrum in Turkey, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan confirmed her separation with businessman Nikhil Jain claiming that the marriage ceremony was 'invalid'. Issuing a statement the TMC MP said, "Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise." Jahan further said, "The one who claims to be “rich” and “been used by me” has been taking money from my account by accessing my bank accounts illegally and by illegitimate means at odd-hours of the night, even post-separation." Nusrat’s husband Nikhil Jain had slammed Nusrat’s statement calling their marriage 'invalid' stating that they lived together as 'husband and wife' since their union in 2019 but despite his 'best of efforts', her attitude towards him changed within a year.

(Image Credits: ANI/FB/NUSRATJAHAN)