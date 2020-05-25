From 1000+ Virtual Conferences To Speeches, Here's BJP's Plan To Mark One Year In Power

Quick links:
BJP on Monday declared the list of programmes to be organised on the completion of the first year of the Narendra Modi government's second term in power. In the letter addressed to BJP workers, party national general secretary Arun Singh stated that the first year was full of "historic achievements" such as the Triple Talaq legislation, abrogation of Article 370, creation of Ladakh as a new Union Territory, steps towards building a grand Ram temple and the Citizenship Amendment Act. He also lauded the initiatives taken by the Centre such as the nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 crisis. According to Singh, BJP workers had helped crores of Indians during the lockdown period on the appeal issued by BJP president JP Nadda. Singh advised party workers to carry out the programmes while observing social distancing norms, wearing a face cover etc.
Read: BJP MP Slams Gandhis For ‘creating Panic’, Says 'quarantine Them Till Pandemic Ends'
BJP to hold over 750 virtual rallies across the nation, to mark the completion of 1 yr of PM Narendra Modi-led central govt. National and state leadership to hold at least 1000 virtual conference. The party will also distribute face cover & sanitiser in all mandals, among others. pic.twitter.com/HdIQxscoUA— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020
Read: BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari Violates Lockdown Guidelines, Plays Cricket Without Mask
Read: BJP's Rajiv Rudy Pilots First Flight As Operations Resume; Hails PM Modi's Decision
Read: Air India Reveals Bringing Back 50 Moms-to-be Aboard One Vande Bharat flight On May 11