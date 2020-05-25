From 1000+ Virtual Conferences To Speeches, Here's BJP's Plan To Mark One Year In Power

BJP on Monday declared the list of programmes to be organised on the completion of the first year of the Narendra Modi government's second term in power. In the letter addressed to BJP workers, party national general secretary Arun Singh stated that the first year was full of "historic achievements" such as the Triple Talaq legislation, abrogation of Article 370, creation of Ladakh as a new Union Territory, steps towards building a grand Ram temple and the Citizenship Amendment Act. He also lauded the initiatives taken by the Centre such as the nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 crisis. According to Singh, BJP workers had helped crores of Indians during the lockdown period on the appeal issued by BJP president JP Nadda. Singh advised party workers to carry out the programmes while observing social distancing norms, wearing a face cover etc.

BJP to hold over 750 virtual rallies across the nation, to mark the completion of 1 yr of PM Narendra Modi-led central govt. National and state leadership to hold at least 1000 virtual conference. The party will also distribute face cover & sanitiser in all mandals, among others.

Read the list of BJP's scheduled programmes here:

Distribution of PM Modi's letter containing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to 10 crore households across the country barring for those residing in containment zones

Distribution of face covers and sanitizers on a massive scale

Organising press conferences in 150 media centres in India pertaining to the achievements of the Centre

BJP workers to resolve to use local products

JP Nadda to deliver a speech which shall be streamed live on Facebook

Conducting a special drive on May 27, 28 and 29 to create more WhatsApp groups and strengthen the existing groups at the booth level

Dissemination of video pertaining to steps taken by the Union government to combat COVID-19

Dissemination of video pertaining to the contribution of BJP workers during the lockdown period

At least two virtual rallies in each major state and at least one virtual rally in each smaller state with over 750 persons in attendance

At least 1,000 virtual conferences to be addressed by the state as well as Central leadership with a speech of 40 minutes and interaction of 20 minutes each

Conducting discussions regarding the Centre's economic initiatives among various sections of the society

