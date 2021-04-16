Here's How Social Distancing Will Be Maintained At PM Modi’s Rally In Asansol Tomorrow

Amid rising cases of Coronavirus across the country, preparations are on for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal's Asansol with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols. Chastened by the galloping infections, the BJP is revamping the set-up for PM Modi's rally in the poll-bound state paying close attention to social distancing.

Chairs have been laid across the ground with adequate space between them. This has been done for blocks in a row with teams working throughout the night to plan the seating arrangement.

The saffron party which had come under massive flak for their mass rallies and campaigns has notably become one of the firsts to introduce social distancing at an election rally, a model that could be emulated by other political parties in the future amid the prolonged pandemic.

BJP promises to adhere to COVID norms

The detailed attention to social distancing comes after the BJP promised to adhere to all guidelines issued by the Election Commission which chaired an all-party meeting earlier today. Speaking to the media after the meeting the BJP's Swapan Dasgupta had said, "We thanked EC for how they managed elections. We agreed with COVID election protocols. We suggested no requirement on clubbing of phases."

The meeting was convened by the chief electoral officer of West Bengal on complaints that accused several star campaigners and leaders across party lines of holding massive rallies amid the escalating Coronavirus crisis, doing so, without even donning masks.

However, even amid a huge hue-and-cry by West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who claimed that PM Modi and Amit Shah were responsible for 'spreading COVID in Bengal', the EC announced that there would be no clubbing of the remaining phases of the West Bengal Elections. The apex poll body also confirmed that the state elections will be held as planned, following all necessary COVID-19 protocols in the wake of rising infections.

West Bengal has successfully held 4 phases of polling witnessing occasional and sporadic incidents of violence. The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, and fourth phases was 84.63 percent, 86.11 percent, 84.61 percent, and 79.90 percent respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29. The election results will be declared on May 2.

