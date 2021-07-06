Here's The Complete List Of 8 New Governors Appointed By The Central Govt Today

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed new governors in 8 new states, said an official release from Rashtrapati Bhawan. The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, said the release.

List of new governors appointed by the Centre

Thawarchand Gehlot has been appointed governor of Karnataka

Born on May 18, 1948, Thawarchand Gehlot is an Indian politician. On July 6, he has been appointed as the new Governor of Karnataka. Thawarchand Gehlot also served as the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment from 2014 to 2021. He was also the Leader of the House in the upper house of the Indian Parliament. He was also a member of the Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee of the BJP.

Hari Babu Kambhampati is appointed as governor of Mizoram

Born on June 15, 1953, Hari Babu Kambhampati is an Indian politician and the new Governor of Mizoram. In the past, Hari Baby Kambhampati was a member of Parliament to the 16th Lok Sabha from Visakhapatnam (Lok Sabha constituency), Andhra Pradesh. He had also won the 2014 Indian general election being a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. Kabhampati is the former state unit Present of BJP for Andhra Pradesh.

Mangubhai Chaganbhai Patel is appointed as governor of Madhya Pradesh

Mangubhai Chaganbhai Patel is a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Gujarat. He served as the officiating speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly in 2014. He has earlier served as a cabinet minister in the Government of Gujarat.[1] Patel was elected to the assembly from the Navsari district. He has been appointed as 19th Governer of Madhya Pradesh on 06 July 2021 by the President of India.[

Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar is appointed as governor of Himachal Pradesh

Rajendra Arlekar was a Cabinet Minister in the Government of Goa and a former speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly. He is a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has been appointed as the new Governor of Himachal Pradesh on 06 July 2021 by the President of India.

PS Sreedharan Pillai is transferred & appointed as governor of Goa

Born on December 1, 1954, P. S. Sreedharan Pillai is an Indian politician, attorney, and author, who is currently serving as the 19th Governor of Goa state. He was previously the BJP president of Kerala state.

Satyadev Narayan Arya is transferred and appointed as governor of Tripura

Born on July 1, 1937, Satyadev Narayan Arya is the current and 19th Governor of Tripura. He also served as 16th governor of Haryana. He is a leader of the BJP from Bihar. He is a former Minister of Mines and Geology of Bihar. He is an eight-time winning Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from Rajgir.

Ramesh Bais is transferred as governor of Jharkhand

Born on August 2, 1947, Ramesh Bais is an Indian politician serving as the 9th and current Governor of Jharkhand. He also served as the 18th Governor of Tripura. A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he had served as a Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Environment and Forests in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government from 1999. He was elected to the 9th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th Lok Sabha from Raipur.

Bandaru Dattatreya appointed as governor of Haryana

Born on June 12, 1947, Bandaru Dattatreya is an Indian politician serving as the current Governor of the State of Haryana since 2021. He was the Member of Lok Sabha for Secunderabad from 2014 to 2019. He belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Cabinet expansion on cards?

The major shift and transfers of Governors, including that of a sitting Union Minister, comes hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crucial meeting on Tuesday, allegedly pertaining to a cabinet reshuffle. According to sources, the meeting will take place at PM Modi's residence in Delhi and will be attended by BJP National President JP Nadda and BJP General Secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are also slated to be a part of this meeting.

PM Modi has held a marathon of meetings in the past few days, the last with Amit Shah and BL Santhosh on July 4, where the top brass is said to have brainstormed over the Union Cabinet reshuffle. While the current strength of the Union Council of Ministers is 53 besides PM Modi, only 27 more Ministers can be inducted. If the Prime Minister goes ahead with the exercise, this will mark the first-ever Cabinet expansion since the NDA government assumed power for their second term in May 2019.

(Image: PTI)