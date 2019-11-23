Here's What Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Said At His Victory Rally

Addressing the BJP workers for the first time after forming the government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked the people for showing confidence in his leadership. He also thanked Ajit Pawar and other alliance partners for their important role. Fadnavis also echoed the famous ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’ chant. Thereafter, he gave an assurance that the new government would work for the betterment of people and create the Maharashtra of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shivaji Maharaj's dreams. On Saturday morning, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as CM and Deputy CM respectively in a surprise turn of events.

Read | 'Maharashtra Needed A Stable Govt, Not A 'khichdi' Govt': Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis said, "Today, we have formed the government in Maharashtra once again under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I want to thank Ajit Pawar and the NCP MLAs along with the Independent MLAs who have helped us form a strong government. Whether it is Ramdas Athawale, Sadabhai Khot, Vinayak Mete, and other alliance partners. It is true that one friend is not with us. But as our attachment is with the people of Maharashtra, we took a decision to form a stable government with NCP’s Ajit Pawar. I want to assure you that Modiji Hai Toh Mumkin Hai. Whatever Modi says will happen. I thank Modiji, Amit Shahji, Naddaji, and Chandrakant Dada Patil ji. I want to thank all my colleagues. I want to assure that you that the government will work towards securing the Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s dream, the Maharashtra of Babasaheb Ambedkar for the welfare of the farmers."

Read | Ajit Pawar: 'We Have Formed A Government Looking At The Farmer Distress & Other Issues'

Government has to prove majority by November 30

The latest development comes after Sharad Pawar had stated on Friday that there was unanimity in Uddhav Thackeray being the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Moreover, Sena's Raut has revealed that Thackeray had agreed to become the CM. While the BJP claims that the entire NCP legislative party has consented to be a part of the government, the NCP supremo made it clear that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar. As per the sources, the government has to prove its majority in the Maharashtra assembly by November 30.

Read | BIG: NCP Dumps Congress, Ajit Pawar Becomes Deputy CM In BJP-led Maha Govt

Read | Congress Says 'not Given Chance To Form Govt', Terms Maharashtra CM Oath Ceremony 'fishy'