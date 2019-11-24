Here's What The Congress Is Expecting From The Supreme Court's Big Maharashtra Hearing

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, took to Twitter on Sunday morning and listed down his expectations from the Supreme Court before it hears the writ petition filed by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. He hoped that SC would question the revocation of the President’s rule and the Governor’s decision in swearing in Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister. He also urged the apex court to declare Devendra Fadnavis’s oath as null and void.

Hopeful that SC hearing will :

1) put brakes on #BJP sinister designs to hijack #Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha

2) question the unexplainable President Rule revocation at 5:40am

3) tell #BhagatSinghKoshyari difference b/w Governor & Govt Server

4) declare Fadnavis oath as null & void — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) November 24, 2019

Shergill gets philosophical

“Koi Kissi Ka Sakha Nahi” -Biggest takeaway from this morning’s unexpected political development in #Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis sworn in as CM — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) November 23, 2019

Writ petition by Congress, Shiv Sena & NCP

On Saturday, the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court and demanded to quash the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis for government formation in the state. Moreover, the parties contended that they should have been invited to form the government owing to their constituting a majority in the Assembly. However, there is unlikely to be an urgent hearing in this matter. This development comes after Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister respectively.

The unexpected political twist in Maharashtra

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.

After taking an oath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah Ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good for a state like Maharashtra to be under President's rule for so long. Hence, I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

