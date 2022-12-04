Here's Where PM Modi Will Cast His Vote As Gujarat Gears Up For Phase 2 Of Election

As Gujarat heads for the next phase of elections tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be casting his vote at Ranip polling booth in the state where necessary arrangements are being made for his arrival.

Aniruddh Gadhvi, Chief Fire Officer, AMC said, "alternate route is planned for traffic. Fire Dept officers will be on standby. Emergency evacuation plan also prepared."

63.31 per cent average voter turnout in Gujarat's first phase poll

On Thursday, in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, 63.31% average voter turnout was recorded, the Election Commission said on Friday while announcing final figures.

The turnout was comparatively lower than what was recorded in 2017 state elections, which was 66.75% in the first phase with 89 constituencies. The elections were held in 19 districts of Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat for the first phase.

The second phase of 2022 elections for rest 93 seats with 833 candidates in the fray will be conducted tomorrow and the votes are going to be counted on December 8.

BJP has left no stone unturned to win a straight seventh term as it has been in power in Gujarat from the last 27 years.

Interestingly, earlier it was informed by the Election Commission cash, drugs, liquor and freebies worth over Rs 290 crore were seized in Gujarat, which is over 10 times the recoveries made during the entire 2017 assembly election period in the state.