Here’s Why BJP Is Losing To Congress In Himachal Pradesh With An Almost Equal Vote Share

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya explained the phenomenon of his party trailing behind Congress in Himachal Pradesh despite both parties having a similar vote share of 43%. He attributed this to the party polling disproportionate amount of votes in some seats and garnering a low vote share in others. According to him, this might have led to the opposition edging past BJP with a considerable margin of seats.

Notably, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP is leading in 21 seats and Congress in 39 in the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh assembly. Congress has a vote share of 44.03% and BJP, 42.83%.

#ResultsWithArnab | For certain, if we lose, we'll introspect, says BJP's @KailashOnline on the party's showing in Himachal Pradesh, where it's leading/winning on 25 seats versus Congress on 40; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/E6t1cncKNT — Republic (@republic) December 8, 2022

Similar vote share but different results

Commenting about the major difference in seats (14) between the Congress and the BJP, with an almost similar vote share of 43%, Kailash Vijayvargiya gave the example of Madhya Pradesh and said, “Last time, we lost in Madhya Pradesh, however, BJP’s vote percentage was higher than Congress. At times, there are seats which get an abnormally higher amount of votes and sometimes the margin is very slim. In Himachal Pradesh, there are small assembly areas - with 60,000-70,000 population.''

For instance, Vijayvargiya said, in a particular seat, BJP candidate has won by a margin of 10,000 votes and in some Congress contestant has won by 300 votes. In these scenarios, the number of seats increase, whereas the vote percentage reduces.”

‘We will introspect’

“After the results are out in the evening, we will analyse them and try to rectify the errors committed,” said BJP leader and party general secretary Vijayvargiya and added that Gujarat has emerged as the model state of development, from which the opposition parties can learn on how to gain the confidence of the people.

In a historic mandate by the people of Gujarat, BJP will assume power of the state assembly for the 7th time in a row and moreover after gaining the highest number of seats by any political party after 1985, when the Congress emerged winner with 149 seats.

Image: Republic World