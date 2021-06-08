Last Updated:

Here's Why BJP Leaders Are Protesting Against Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan's New OSD

BJP & RSS supporters and workers are saying that MP CM new OSD is not the right choice because Tushar Panchal in his Twitter posts appear to be 'anti-Hindu'

Gargi Rohatgi
After Shivraj Singh Chouhan appointed Tushar Panchal as his Officer on Special Duty (OSD), a number of BJP, RSS leaders and supporters have started a campaign on Twitter, asking the Madhya Pradesh CM to rethink his decision. The main reason behind BJP and RSS leaders and supporters raising their voice against Tushar Panchal is because they think that the newly-appointed OSD's tweets were allegedly 'anti-Hindu' and critical of PM Modi-led central government. 

This latest development comes after Tushar Panchal took to Twitter to share the news that he will now be working as MP CM's new OSD. 

BJP & RSS go after MP CM's new OSD

Shortly after coming to know that Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appointed Tushar Panchal in his office, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga posted the screenshot of an old tweet by the new OSD. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga asked the Madhya Pradesh CM if he needs "people like" Panchal. 

Besides Delhi BJP spokesperson, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Delhi state executive member Rajiv Tuli also hit out at Panchal and posted an old tweet of his. He said, "Madhya Pradesh has given a rich culture of eminent journalists of our ideology, Why not one from them?"

Taking a part in this campaign, some BJP and RSS workers and leaders posted about Panchal’s tweets, questioning his appointment, though some spoke in support of him. Some even suggested sacking the person, who appointed Panchal as they think that the new OSD is surely working for former MP CM Kamal Nath. 

