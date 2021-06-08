Here's Why BJP Leaders Are Protesting Against Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan's New OSD

After Shivraj Singh Chouhan appointed Tushar Panchal as his Officer on Special Duty (OSD), a number of BJP, RSS leaders and supporters have started a campaign on Twitter, asking the Madhya Pradesh CM to rethink his decision. The main reason behind BJP and RSS leaders and supporters raising their voice against Tushar Panchal is because they think that the newly-appointed OSD's tweets were allegedly 'anti-Hindu' and critical of PM Modi-led central government.

This latest development comes after Tushar Panchal took to Twitter to share the news that he will now be working as MP CM's new OSD.

Friends:



Many of you have known me as a man behind the curtains.



I have been working closely with many CMs and political leaders across the country since 2001. — Tushar (@tushar) June 7, 2021

BJP & RSS go after MP CM's new OSD

Shortly after coming to know that Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appointed Tushar Panchal in his office, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga posted the screenshot of an old tweet by the new OSD. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga asked the Madhya Pradesh CM if he needs "people like" Panchal.

@ChouhanShivraj ji do you need people Like this ? pic.twitter.com/zXBRWv4V9H — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) June 8, 2021

Besides Delhi BJP spokesperson, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Delhi state executive member Rajiv Tuli also hit out at Panchal and posted an old tweet of his. He said, "Madhya Pradesh has given a rich culture of eminent journalists of our ideology, Why not one from them?"

Does @ChouhanShivraj ji really need him? Madhya pradesh have given rich culture of eminent journalists of our ideology. Why not one from them. गज़ब https://t.co/HpQHiKzVl8 — rajiv tuli (@rajivtuli69) June 8, 2021

Taking a part in this campaign, some BJP and RSS workers and leaders posted about Panchal’s tweets, questioning his appointment, though some spoke in support of him. Some even suggested sacking the person, who appointed Panchal as they think that the new OSD is surely working for former MP CM Kamal Nath.

How can anyone who uses the ‘cow urine’ jibe NOT be a Hindu hater? @nisheethsharan ji, this is a question for you. Don’t know who this @tushar person is, but if these tweets are any indication, he is no different from a Modi hating woke libtard. Baki @ChouhanShivraj समझदार हैं! https://t.co/bryKZ700VE — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) June 8, 2021

.. @tushar is made Communication Advisor to MP CM .@ChouhanShivraj Ji kindly sack the person who is responsible for this appointment because he is surely working for #Kamalnath . pic.twitter.com/MEDtGI5Zwt — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 8, 2021

(Image: ANI, Twitter- @Tushar)