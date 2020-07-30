UP DyCM Dinesh Sharma Fires Scorching Riposte At Karti's 'Don't Need Ram Mandir' Opinion

Reacting to the controversial tweet by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Ram Mandir's 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said Karti's "political importance is equal to zero and he wants to stay relevant in politics by saying such things."

'He should not be taken seriously'

"I don't want to entertain his ignorance. The statements given by him shows his mentality. People like him just want to oppose the mandir and hurt the religious sentiments of the people. They should not be taken seriously. A mandir is going to be constructed after 500 years and he says that we don't want a new mandir? This shows his mean mentality towards such issues," Dinesh Sharma said.

The son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Karti shared an article questioning the timing of the Bhoomi Pujan. He said that the choice of time "baffles" him, adding that no one starts anything auspicious during 'Rahu Kaalam'. According to Indian Vedic astrology, it is a certain period of time every day that is considered inauspicious for any new venture.

'I stick to my stated position'

The Sivaganga MP said, "I stick to my stated position, we don’t need any new place of worship."

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Muhurta- Its astrological meaning ? The choice of time baffles me, Wednesday 12 to 1.30 pm is Rahu Kaalam. No one starts anything auspicious during this period. I stick to my stated position, we don’t need any new place of worship. https://t.co/WyUplLkPsf — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) July 30, 2020

He also retweeted his one-year-old tweet where he had said, "I strongly believe that India doesn’t need any new temple, church, mosque, gurudwara or any place of worship. We have enough places of worship which need restoration, renovation and preservation."

Jr Chidambaram's statement comes after party leaders like Digvijaya Singh who have objected to the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other several leaders.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said building a temple will not cure COVID-19. “We always think about what should be prioritised. As of now, our priority is to help those infected with Coronavirus to recover. Some people think that Coronavirus will go away after the temple is constructed,” he said.

Digvijaya Singh said that Pawar is absolutely right and he fully agrees with him. Singh said he wished PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would have listened to the NCP leader and maybe the situation of the country “would have been better today”.

