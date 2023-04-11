'He's Spilling Lies': BJP Counters Rahul's Comments On LS Speaker Over Disqualification

After Rahul Gandhi's comments about Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla over his disqualification as an MP, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa countered saying the former is spilling lies and targetting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The comments by the BJP leader came after the Congress leader addressed his constituency, Wayanad, for the first time after his disqualification from the Lok Sabha and he claimed that the Lok Sabha Speaker told him he was helpless when the MPs of the ruling party allegedly stopped him from speaking.

Sirsa said, "After Rahul Gandhi lost his power as an MP since then he has been raising fake allegations on everyone and today he has raised allegations on even the Parliament speaker Om Birla.

He added, "We all know if you are sentenced to two or more years of jail, it automatically disqualifies the person as an MP, this is a rule made by your party. And what he is saying today is that he asked Speaker and he said he was helpless, this is a fake accusation."

Sirsa said, "No one would have imagined that Rahul Gandhi could stoop down to this level, he should think about it. Congress speaks about its legacy, is it the legacy of telling lies."

Rahul Gandhi's attack on Lok Sabha speaker

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi stated that he is doing the right thing and is on the right path.

He said, "If the BJP is taking away my house, disqualifying me from the parliament, attacking me 24X7, I know I am doing the right thing. The more they attack me, the more I know this is exactly the path I must walk. And I'm not going to stop, no matter what happens."

He made the big claim at the Wayanad constituency and said that the Lok Sabha speaker had told him that he was helpless due to the pressure of the MPs.

He said, "The ministers of the BJP lied about me in the house but I was not allowed to reply. Then I wrote him (Om Birla) two letters and eventually, I went into his office and asked him why he was doing so. He told me he had no choice. 'You come and drink tea with me and I'll explain'."

'My relationship with BJP won't change', says Rahul

He further added that his relationship with BJP will not change even after he has been disqualified as an MP and called it a relationship for a lifetime.

He said, "Now my relationship with BJP won't change even after I am disqualified as an MP. This is a relationship for a lifetime now."