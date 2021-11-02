Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed that India faces threats from 'traitors' hiding within the country instead of enemies outside the country. He also questioned the silence of 'tukde tukde gang' regarding the NIA court's decision. Singh's remarks came after a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bihar on Monday pronounced punishment against nine Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) terrorists in the 2013 Patna serial bomb blasts cases, out of which 4 convicts have received death sentences.

'India faces threat from hidden traitors': Giriraj Singh

"India does not face any threat from enemies outside the country. If India faces any threat, it is from hidden traitors. Today, the court has given punishment (in 2013 Patna blasts). I am pained to see that no member of the 'tukde tukde gang' is speaking on this," Singh told ANI.

India doesn't face any threat from enemies outside the country. If India faces any threat, it's from hidden traitors. Today, the court has given punishment (in 2013 Patna blasts). I'm pained to see that no member of 'tukde tukde gang' is speaking on this: Union Min Giriraj Singh https://t.co/FdBUVDjZuT pic.twitter.com/vDYaEi65hP — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

NIA Court Sentences 4 To Death In 2013 Patna blast

All the nine terrorists were convicted on October 27 and the quantum of punishment was announced on Monday. Out of 9 accused, Imtiyaz Ansari, Haider Ali, Numan Ansari, and Mojibullah Ansari have been awarded capital sentence; life imprisonment to Umer Siddiqui and Azharuddin; 10 years imprisonment to Ahmad Hussain and Firoj Aslam have been awarded and seven years imprisonment to Ifteqaar Alam. One has been acquitted due to the absence of evidence.

The NIA had taken over the investigation in November 2013 and after probing the incident, nine alleged Indian Mujahideen (IM) suspects and alleged Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) affiliates were named as the accused in the case. Mastermind behind the attack Hyder Ali alias ‘Black Beauty’, Taufeeq Ansari, Mojibullah and Numan Ansari were arrested in the case in 2014. The NIA filed a charge sheet against the 11 accused on August 21, 2014.

Patna Gandhi Maidan blast 2013

The explosions had taken place at the venue of then Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi's "Hunkar" rally. Two bombs had gone off at around 12.25 PM, just 20 minutes before then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders such as Rajnath Singh and late Arun Jaitley took the stage. The explosions occurred a mere 150 metres from the platform where Modi was to deliver his speech. Later, four more live bombs were discovered near the rally venue. However, Modi had refused to cow down and went ahead with the rally and address the public. Six persons had died and more than 89 people suffered injuries in the explosion at Gandhi Maidan.

