High Court Upholds Centre's Ban On PFI; Dismisses Karnataka PFI Chief's Plea

In a massive move, Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs order of declaring the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organisations as "unlawful associations" for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Advocate Rajat Nair represented the central government.

The court's decision came in view of the petition filed by PFI Karnataka president Nasir Pasha questioning Centre's ban on the radical outfit. Notably, the petition was filed by PFI activist Nasir Pasha through his wife as he is currently under judicial custody.

Earlier on November 28, the High Court reserved its verdict on the matter after hearing all the concerned parties. The petition stated that in the year 2007-08, the PFI (now banned) was registered under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act. The petition further claimed that the organisation was working for the upliftment of the downtrodden section of society.

ED files chargesheet against PFI in PMLA Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 19 filed a chargesheet in Delhi's Patiala House Court against PFI and three of its members in connection to a money laundering case related to unlawful activities. During the investigation, the ED found that as part of a criminal conspiracy over the past few years, suspicious funds from within the country and abroad have been raised by PFI and related entities.

"These funds have been raised as a part of the scheduled offence of criminal conspiracy. The funds so raised or collected by PFI are thus nothing but proceeds of crime which they have layered, placed and integrated through their numerous bank accounts as well as those of their members or sympathisers. Thus, PFI and its related entities have been involved in the continuous offence of money laundering over the years," ED stated.

Centre bans PFI in India for 5 years

The Central government on September 28 banned the PFI and its affiliates for its alleged involvement in anti-national activities. The action against the organisation was taken after the national investigation agencies launched a mega crackdown on the organisation and its leaders.

Notably, the PFI affiliates which were declared banned under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA include - Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.