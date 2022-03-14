High Octane Drama In Bihar Assembly: CM Nitish Kumar Rails At Speaker, Ally BJP- 'Listen'

A high-octane drama unfolded in the Bihar Assembly as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his temper on Monday, March 14. Nitish Kumar accused the Speaker of 'openly violating' the constitution by raising questions against his government and asked Vijay Kumar Sinha if he was going to run the house in an 'unconstitutional' way.

The Bihar Chief Minister was apparently angry over the Speaker, and his ally BJP, raising questions about an issue pertaining to Lakhisarai. In Lakhisarai, the constituency of Sinha, on the occasion of Saraswati Puja some BJP workers were arrested for violating COVID-19 protocols. When Sinha had intervened, the policemen had allegedly misbehaved with him.

'Neither do we frame nor do we shield'

In the Assembly on Monday, the Speaker had asked Nitish Kumar to act against the policemen for misbehaviour as MLAs of BJP kept claiming that they were being shielded by his government. Infuriated by the same, Nitish Kumar said that 'neither do they frame nor shield anyone'. "That is not what we do. Why are you saying this again and again? You are going on and on about this and running the House like this. This has never happened before," the Bihar Chief Minister said.

He added, "I want to tell our members also. The way you are raising this question again and again. When we have replied and said an inquiry is happening, then should you be concerned about the inquiry or should the court?"

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar & Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha had a heated exchange over whether a matter (Lakhisarai case) being probed by the govt which has also been referred to the privilege committee could be raised on the floor of the House "again and again" pic.twitter.com/xITtjPjEZB — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

Ties between Nitish Kumar & BJP souring

In the 2020 Assembly elections of Bihar, the NDA edged past the Mahagathbandhan to win the Bihar elections, with the BJP emerging as the dominant partner for the first time in about two decades. The JDU won 43 seats, and together the parties under the NDA pulled ahead with 125 seats against the Grand Alliance’s 110, 75 of which were secured by the RJD while the Congress and Left secured 19 and 16 seats respectively in the 243-member Assembly.

In spite of not getting a good number of seats, the JDU supremo was given the Chief Ministerial post but things have not been smooth in the NDA government. Ties between Kumar and the BJP have been souring for months, with divergence on a slew of issues including the Pegasus row.