'High School Fail Ministers Will Use IPads?': Om Prakash Rajbhar Slams UP's 'loot Budget'

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party national president and former cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar launched an attack on the ministers and legislators of the Uttar Pradesh government for presenting the paperless budget of the Yogi Adityanath-led state government. Om Prakash Rajbhar further said that all the 'high school fail' ministers and legislators in the Uttar Pradesh government are "unsuccessful".

Om Prakash Rajbhar said, "These high school failed ministers, legislators will be able to run laptops and iPads? This is not a paperless budget but a loot business. All are planning and robbing."

UP govt opts for paperless budget

This statement comes after CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government decided that this time the budget of the state will be paperless. Earlier on February 6, the UP state government had asked members of the state's legislative assembly and council to purchase tablets for a paperless budget session. According to Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, each legislator will be reimbursed Rs 50,000 to buy Apple iPads. There are 403 MLAs and 100 MLCs in the state.

"All MLAs and MLCs in the state will get iPads. Each iPad is expected to cost around Rs 50,000 and the cost will be reimbursed," Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of electronics, information technology had told PTI.

He had said the state’s ministers have attended a training programme in this regard. On February 2, Yogi Adityanath had directed that the state cabinet should hold a virtual meeting in future for which ministers must be given training. He had said, "Modern technology is extremely helpful in performing various works quickly and in a transparent manner. Ministers should be imparted training for e-cabinet meetings at their official residence and office. Information regarding the security features for the e-cabinet meeting should be given to them." He said the initiative will help the state cabinet go paperless.

Efforts should also be made to make the state budget paperless on the lines of the Union Budget," he said.

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had read out the Union Budget speech in the Lok Sabha from a tablet instead of a conventional paper document.

