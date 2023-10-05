Last Updated:

High Voltage Drama Unfolds Outside AAP Office Over Sanjay Singh’s Arrest In Delhi

AAP workers on Thursday staged a protest in central Delhi against the arrest of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Excise Policy Case.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Astha Singh
AAP's huge protest against Sanjay Singh's arrest
1/8
Republic

AAP workers staged a massive protest in central Delhi against the arrest of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the now scrapped-excise policy case.

AAP's huge protest against Sanjay Singh's arrest
2/8
Republic

Several party workers gathered at the AAP's office at DDU Marg and raised slogans against the Centre demanding the release of Singh. 

AAP's huge protest against Sanjay Singh's arrest
3/8
Republic

Women protesters were seen staging sit-in protests and raising slogans. 

AAP's huge protest against Sanjay Singh's arrest
4/8
Republic

Heavy police forces were deployed at the protest site in Delhi to maintain law & order. 

AAP's huge protest against Sanjay Singh's arrest
5/8
Republic

AAP workers flashed placards which stated, "Sanjay Singh should be released". "Stop the murder of Democracy", "ED-CBI brothers of BJP", "BJP is going to lose".

AAP's huge protest against Sanjay Singh's arrest
6/8
Republic

A massive ruckus was witnessed as protesting AAP workers were seen clashing with the police forces. 

AAP's huge protest against Sanjay Singh's arrest
7/8
Republic

One of the AAP female workers collapsed during the protest. The party workers were seen giving her water in order to revive her. 

AAP's huge protest against Sanjay Singh's arrest
8/8
PTI

AAP's Sanjay Singh was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court by officials of the Enforcement Directorate. The court has reserved its order on ED's plea seeking 10 custody of the Rajya Sabha MP.

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

COMMENT