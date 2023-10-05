High Voltage Drama Unfolds Outside AAP Office Over Sanjay Singh’s Arrest In Delhi

Quick links:
AAP workers staged a massive protest in central Delhi against the arrest of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the now scrapped-excise policy case.
Several party workers gathered at the AAP's office at DDU Marg and raised slogans against the Centre demanding the release of Singh.
AAP workers flashed placards which stated, "Sanjay Singh should be released". "Stop the murder of Democracy", "ED-CBI brothers of BJP", "BJP is going to lose".
A massive ruckus was witnessed as protesting AAP workers were seen clashing with the police forces.
One of the AAP female workers collapsed during the protest. The party workers were seen giving her water in order to revive her.
