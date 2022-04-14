In a special interview with Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar spoke on a slew of topics concerning Karnataka and Bengaluru city including the government's measures to tackle the possible challenges concerning the pandemic, COVID-19 vaccination, management of water bodies, economy, political scenario, among others.

Speaking on the management and rejuvenation of lakes in Bengaluru as the Centre calls for a plan of action for every district across the country must expand at least 75 lakes, the Minister noted that the state is lucky to have more than 100 such water bodies, however, it has been hit by construction and commercial activities which are restraining the redevelopment of the lakes.

"Over the last 2.5-3 years, under the BJP government and the guidance of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM BS Yediyurappa, several efforts have been done to rejuvenate such lakes. Also, yesterday's visit was to identify 75 such lakes to further fulfil our PM's goals as a part of the plans for the next 25 years. Measures will be carried out for providing a good experience for the people residing over here", he said.

Further speaking on the state government's plans to develop Karnataka since the pandemic scale has started deescalating, the Union Minister said that the entire government machinery was earlier fully focused on saving lives followed by efforts for delivering vaccines, and thus it is now the time to focus on the promises for developing Bengaluru as was promised in the 2018 manifesto.

'She was terribly wrong': Chandrasekhar on Biocon chairperson's controversial tweet

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also took note of the controversial tweet by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon Ltd on "communal exclusion" and "growing religious divide" in the state and said that she has been wrong on many other occasions as well and this time too she was "terribly wrong."

Adding more, he reiterated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" mantra and said that it is an article of faith among all BJP leaders and states. "There are certain faultlines and some historic issues between communities. Few elements also get the scope to amplify their views on these matters. However, as far as the state government is concerned, no one is allowed to flout the law and it will be respected as CM Bommai said", he added.

Further noting that there is an evident issue in the society, he said that these problems will be dealt with by the government under law. Chandrasekhar also asserted that there are no issues except the others who will have problems and are trying to create a disturbance.

'DK Shivakumar should be the last person talking about corruption': Union Minister Chandrasekhar

The Union Minister while responding to the statements made by Congress leader DK Shivakumar regarding rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister KS Eshwarappa said that "it is the highest of ironies that people like DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah position themselves as crusaders against corruption and it is laughable and objectionable". Further saying that a law will be applied if there are any wrongdoings, he added that DK Shivakumar is not the right person to talk about 'crime' or 'corruption'.

Earlier while speaking to Republic, Congress had stated that he has demanded an FIR to be filed against minister Eshwarappa on corruption grounds and further he should be sacked.

This came in the backdrop of a contractor named Santhosh K Patil who was found dead in a lodge of Udupi. Patil who was also the national secretary of the Hindu Yuva Vahini had earlier levelled corruption charges against Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa alleging that Eshwarappa demanded a 40% commission on the value of the contract work executed by him

Image: Republic World