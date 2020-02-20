'Highly Provocative': BJP Slams Waris Pathan's '15 Cr' Threat, Claims Owaisi Gave Consent

Responding to AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan’s shocking communal threat, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia termed it as “highly provocative”. Contending that Pathan could not have made the controversial remark without the consent of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Bhatia recalled the alleged hate speech delivered by Akbaruddin Owaisi in 2012. Describing the AIMIM leaders as “habitual offenders”, the BJP spokesperson predicted that the Hyderabad-based party had no place in Indian polity.

Gaurav Bhatia opined, “The statement is condemnable. But is not shocking at all. Because Mr. Waris Pathan would not have been able to spew venom without the permission of Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi who is seen there sitting. And this is a highly provocative response. It also reflects the mindset of AIMIM. And even in the past, Mr. Akbaruddin Owaisi who is facing trial in criminal charges has uttered something similar.”

He added, “So, these people have become habitual offenders and they only spew venom and they only do Hindu-Muslim. And the country will ensure that the two seats that they have, they will lose those two seats also. And, they have no place in Indian polity.”

'You are shaking in your boots?'

Waris Pathan made the controversial remarks at a rally in Gulbarga, Karnataka in the presence of AIMIM MPs Asaduddin Owaisi and Imtiaz Jaleel on February 15. The former MLA from the Byculla constituency claimed that the government was scared of Muslim women leading the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Moreover, he asked the crowd to remember that 15 crore people (Muslims) had the strength to "overpower" 100 crore people.

“We have to grab Azadi. And, if you don’t get anything by asking, you have to snatch it, remember this. The time has come. We were told that you have pushed your mothers and sisters ahead and you are hiding in blankets. For now, only our lionesses have come out and you are shaking in your boots? Now imagine what will happen when we (men) come out too. Remember, we are 15 crore but can overpower 100 crore. Just remember this,” AIMIM leader Waris Pathan remarked.

