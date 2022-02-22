Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke exclusively to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday, suspecting that the Hijab row fuelled Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's brutal murder in Shivamogga. The Karnataka CM remarked that while Harsha's unapologetic Hindu stance was seemingly the main motive behind his murder, the ongoing Hijab row added 'fuel to the fire'.

"The main cause was that he was a Hindu activist and he was vocal. The killing is so brutal, it was planned, and the timing was also planned. There was a conspiracy and we'll get to the root of it as well as the people and organisations involved," he said.

"Harsha had taken up causes before too and this Hijab issue has added fuel to the fire. As of now, things are under control in Shivamogga. We are talking to the people and gaining the confidence on ground," he added.

Shivamogga murder

The atmosphere in Shivamogga has been tense since Monday morning after the town woke up to the murder of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha who was hacked to death on Sunday night. Thousands of Bajrang Dal activists from across the town and neighbouring districts gathered in the Segehatti area – where the deceased lived – to take out a procession of his last rites.

Even during the procession, instances of stone-pelting, and vandalism including the torching of several private vehicles and public property was reported. The Karnataka Police has arrested six people involved in the murder-- Mohammad Kashif, Sayed Nadeem, Asifulla Khan, Riyan Shariff, Nihan, and Afnan. A total of 12 people have been detained and questioned, and on the basis of their statements as well as statements of eyewitnesses, the arrests were made.

While a link between the Shivamogga murder and the Hijab row is yet to be ascertained, the Karnataka Government has expressed its suscpicion over a possible connection. The state is also probing the role of outfits like the Campus Front of India, which has admitted to leading the Hijab 'protest from the front'. Meanwhile, as the Hijab controversy continues unabated, the Karnataka High Court has refused to allow students to wear Hijab inside colleges as an interim measure.

Image: Republic World