'Hijab Not As Important For Muslim Women As 'Bindi' On Forehead For Hindus': Majeed Memon

After Karnataka High Court, on Tuesday, announced its verdict on the Hijab row, NCP leader Majeed Memon compared the essential religious practices of Muslim women wearing the Hijab and Hindu women applying 'bindi'. The NCP leader lamented that wearing the Hijab is the 'choice of Muslim women' and they wear it so as to not expose themselves. The three-Judge bench of the Karnataka High Court dismissed the plea, maintaining that 'Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam'.

Majeed Memon: 'Hijab is the choice of Muslim women'

Taking to Twitter, Memon wrote, "Hijab is exactly not as compulsory for Muslim women as is putting ‘bindi’ on forehead by Hindu women. Yet Hindu women put bindis and no rule can ban that. Hijab is the choice of Muslim women which they wear not to expose themselves."

Karnataka HC dismisses plea: 'Hijab is not essential religious practice'

In a major setback to the Hijab-clad women, the Karnataka High Court dismissed the plea and noted that the 'school/college uniform is a reasonable restriction' levied by the educational institution. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside a Kundapura college had moved the HC regarding the case.

Dismissing the plea, the Chief Justice noted, "First question is whether Hijab is an essential religious practice and is guaranteed under Article 25. Another question is whether the Government is arbitrary and violates Article 14&15 of the Constitution." The petitioners had argued that the 'rights of Muslim women' were being curtailed by the HC's interim order which had barred all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms."

In response, the HC maintained, "Hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice. The uniform is a reasonable restriction. We are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in the Writ Petitions." It has also stated that the Government is empowered to issue such an order on dresscode, noting 'no case made out for its invalidation'.

Karnataka HC's interim order

In its interim order, Karnataka HC observed, "Whether wearing of hijab in the classroom is a part of essential religious practice of Islam in the light of constitutional guarantees, needs a deeper examination." It further restrained students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders. Karnataka schools and colleges have reopened amid protests both for and against hijabs - with Hindu students wearing saffron shawls.

Hijab Controversy

In December 2021, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal, Rudra Gowda issued a circular, banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms. claiming that it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. The move led to an uproar as Hijab-clad female students and students who wore headscarves were stopped from attending college. The matter escalated as students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students.

Protests sprang up across Karnataka with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity and saffron scarf-clad students against them, and the state government had imposed a ban on wearing clothes that would disturb equality, integrity, and public order, and imposed Section 144 in selected districts.

Image: ANI/AP