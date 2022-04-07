'Hijab Prevents Rape': SP MP Shafiqur Rehman's Justification Amid Row Over Headscarf Ban

Following Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri's remark on the hijab row, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman has picked up the controversy and said the hijab is needed to bring down rape cases in India. Stressing hijab is a religious issue, the SP MP mentioned according to Islam beliefs, a juvenile girl must stay in 'parda' when in public.

Responding to the Al-Qaeda chief's message on hijab row, Shafiqur Rehman told Republic, "Any foreign comment including Al Qaeda doesn't matter to us. We don't mind whether they support or oppose the matter".

In a video message, Al-Qaeda chief commented on the recent Hijab controversy in Karnataka to target India's democracy and said, "We must stop being deceived by the mirage of the pagan Hindu democracy". He further praised Karnataka college student Muskan Khan for confronting a group of students opposing hijab in her college in early February. He hailed the media for covering Muskan's video.

Referring to Karnataka High Court's decision to uphold the ban on religious clothes inside educational institutions, including hijab, the SP MP condemned the move and said, "What is wrong in wearing Hijab?"

Speaking of the invisible international hands on the matter, he stated that the Karnataka government to be blamed as the hijab is a religious belief that cannot be ignored.

It is to be noted that the hijab row has prominently figured in the propaganda literature of some global terror groups including the Islamic State and Al Qaeda who had the issue on their covers. A story titled “The Daughters of the Companions” was covered in the IS-associated magazine Voice of Hind.

Karnataka Hijab row

The Karnataka high court ruled that hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam and upheld the ban on religious clothes inside educational institutions, including the hijab.

Earlier in January, protests over wearing the hijab began at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi when six students alleged that they were not allowed to attend classes for insisting on wearing the headscarf. Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class were opposed by right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru.

(Image: Republic/AP/RepresentativeImage)