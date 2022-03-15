Hijab Row: After Congress, SP Rejects Karnataka HC Verdict; Says 'Politics On Religion'

After Congress, the Samajwadi Party has now come forward to reject the Karnataka High Court order on the Hijab row. The Court on Tuesday held that the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam and also upheld that school uniforms comprise reasonable restrictions that the right to freedom is subject to, thereby dismissing petitions against the Karnataka government's order against the wearing of headscarves in schools. Reacting to the order, SP leader Abu Azmi said that the verdict was an example of the ‘politics on religion’ played by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Abu Azmi slammed the hijab verdict and accused the BJP government of politicising the matter. Furthermore, the SP leaders questioned the Judge’s statement on Islamic practice and said that religion is an important aspect. “It is unfortunate that they do politics on religion,” Azmi said.

“They do politics on mandir masjid. Today's hijab verdict is one such example,” the SP leader said taking a dig at the ruling government. ''Today Judge Sahab has said Islam is not a religious practice,” he further said slamming the court’s order in the case.

Furthermore, the SP leader questioned the intentions of the order and asked if the Turban, worn by Punjabi students will face a similar verdict. “We respect school's uniform. But why is turban allowed in schools then? Will they be asked to remove turban?” he said. “Religion is an important aspect. The constitution can be amended, but religion can’t. I reject this judgment,” Azmi told ANI. The strong comments from the SP leader came after several BJP leaders and ministers welcomed the court’s decision in the case.

Karnataka HC dismisses plea: 'Hijab is not an essential religious practice'

On Tuesday, the three-Judge bench of the Karnataka High Court maintained that 'Hijab is not an essential religious pratice' of Islam. Dismissing the plea, the HC noted that the '(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction' levied by the educational institution. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college had moved the HC regarding the case.

The HC maintained, "Hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice. The uniform is a reasonable restriction. We are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in the Writ Petitions." It has also stated that the Government is empowered to issue such an order on dress code, noting 'no case made out for its invalidation'.

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular, banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves being stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across Karnataka with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity and saffron scarf-clad students against them, the state government imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed Section 144 in select districts.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI, PTI