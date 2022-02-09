Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi squarely blamed the Karnataka government for the row over Hijab in the state. In the last few days, chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chickaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi. Moreover, Muslim girls wearing hijab were not allowed to attend classes in certain colleges.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "If one goes to a school or college, the Indian Constitution doesn't get suspended. The Indian Constitution is a living document. They have the right (to wear hijab) as per the Constitution. Many of those girls are wearing hijab from before. No one should have a problem. The government itself says 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. The NSO data shows that 21.9% of Muslim girls aged between 3 and 25 have never enrolled in college. The gross attendance ratio of women in higher secondary schools is only 48.3."

He alleged, "The BJP government in Karnataka is responsible for this. The notification issued by it 4-5 days ago has been challenged in Karnataka HC. It said that 'equality, integrity and doesn't hinder public order'. When you talk about equality, we have to talk about substantive equality. You have created this issue."

On this occasion, Owaisi also lauded the Muslim girl who stood her ground after allegedly being heckled outside a pre-university college in Karnataka’s Mandya district. When some students wearing saffron scarves charged towards her screaming 'Jai Shri Ram' as she was wearing a hijab, she stood her ground and shouted 'Allah hu Akbar'.

The Hyderabad MP opined, "Her stance against their behaviour was a brave thing to do. That's why I said in my speech that irrespective of whether the girl was a Muslim or belonged to another faith, that was a very good way of protesting. It is a message of bravery".

The AIMIM president elaborated, "The girls there (Karnataka) are fighting for their constitutional rights. As per the Indian Constitution, they have the right to wear any clothes. It (hijab) is not indecent. As per the Supreme Court judgment in Puttaswamy, no one can force anyone to wear (a certain type of clothes) and eat (a certain type of dish). Choice is a fundamental right in the Indian Constitution."