Hijab Row: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Asserts Quran Focused On Education, Not Hijab

As the Hijab controversy continues to escalate with each passing day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday opined that those who have read Quran would be aware that it gives more importance to education than Hijab. But now, education, according to him, has been left behind and hijab has gone ahead.

Assam CM Sarma stated, "There should be no controversy on Hijab. If someone reads the Quran Sharif, it focuses on education and not on Hijab. Now we see education has been left behind and the hijab has gone ahead. Nabi said education is of utmost priority, he even asked to visit China to get an education. Those who read Quran will unite with me."

While speaking to ANI earlier on February 11, the Assam Chief Minister had remarked, "The country is struggling with the Karnataka incident. How would a teacher know if a student is understanding (the lessons) or not, if they are wearing a hijab? The Muslim community needs education, not hijab. Political Islam is Congress-sponsored."

Earlier last week, the Karnataka High Court ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The HC order urged the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. Schools in Karnataka have reopened on February 14, and degree and diploma colleges reopened on February 16.

Assam CM on changing names of places: 'Name of a place should represent its culture'

Meanwhile, Himanta also spoke on the issue of changing the names of places, stating that names should be changed if they are not in accordance with the culture.

He said, "We want to give opportunity to people if the names of places are not in accordance with culture and civilisation then change the name, govt will be with you."

