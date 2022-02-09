Hijab Row: 'Bikini, Ghoonghat, Jeans Or Hijab, It Is Woman’s Right,' Quips Priyanka Vadra

Wading into the Karnataka hijab controversy, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday came out in support of college students who have been protesting against the ban on headscarves in classrooms. Tweeting that women are free to decide what clothes they want to wear as it is a right guaranteed by the Constitution, she asked the BJP-led state government to "Stop harassing women".

Even though the issue circles around maintaining uniformity in classrooms, Priyanka Vadra in a tweet said, "Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans, or a hijab, it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear. This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women." Further linking the hijab row with her election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, she used the hashtag #LadkiHoonLadSaktiHoon

Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear.



This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women. #ladkihoonladsaktihoon — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 9, 2022

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi supported the idea, with a 'thumbs-up' emoticon to his sister's tweet.

👍 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 9, 2022

'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' has been Congress' war cry for the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly election that commences tomorrow, February 10. Led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party's campaign focuses on women's empowerment as one of the key issues for election.

Last week Rahul Gandhi had also spoken in support of students' demand to wear hijab in classes and said "By letting students' hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India."

By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India.



Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate. #SaraswatiPuja — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 5, 2022

Hijab row explodes

The hijab row has seen widely polarised reactions from parties and activists across the country, with ruling BJP standing strongly in support of uniform-related rules being enforced by educational institutions, while the opposition Congress has come out in support of Muslim girls.

Apart from India's leaders, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai also reacted to the issue on Tuesday. In a tweet, the Nobel laureate said refusing to let girls go it school in their hijabs is 'horrifying' and called on Indian leaders to stop the marginalization of Muslim women.

The Karnataka hijab controversy escalated on Tuesday with incidents of stone-pelting and use of force by police being reported during student protests which have spread to more colleges in Udupi. The chaos prompted the state government to declare a three-day holiday for all educational institutions.