Hijab Row: BJP's Arun Singh Raises Priyanka Gandhi's Bikini Tweet In RS, 'sentiments Hurt'

Amid the ongoing uproar across the country over the hijab row in Karnataka, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has landed herself in the middle of a controversy over her statement saying women can wear whatever they want to be it a 'bikini or ghoonghat or hijab'. While several BJP leaders have taken a dig at the Congress leader for her hijab tweet, the matter has now also reached the ongoing Rajya Sabha proceeding as BJP MP Arun Singh reacts to it.

Raising Priyanka Gandhi's tweet issue in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Arun Singh stated that a senior leader of Congress is telling the students to wear a bikini to college and it is not at all acceptable. Further expressing his anguish over Priyanka Gandhi's tweet, he said that the sentiments of many people have been hurt by this statement and asked the government to block her account on Twitter.

Notably, Priyanka Gandhi's remarks came a day after massive violence was witnessed across educational institutes in Karnataka against the girl students demanding to wear hijab in classrooms. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi who has been leading the party's 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign, stated, "Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear. This right is guaranteed by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women. #ladkihoonladsaktihoon."

Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear.



This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women. #ladkihoonladsaktihoon — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 9, 2022

Following this, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also lashed out at her statements talking about women's right to choose. In a response to her tweet, he directly attacked Congress and said that the party has denied several rights to women and are now talking about their choice.

Karnataka hijab controversy

The ongoing hijab controversy has taken over the entire Karnataka after a few female students of the Government Girls PU College in Udupi were barred from attending classes as they were wearing a hijab. Following this, protests have surfaced against the college for denying entry to Muslim girls across educational institutes in the state.

As a part of the protests, several male students also carried out their 'saffron shawl' protest as a mark against the girls seeking permission to wear hijab. While the matter is currently at the Karnataka High Court, the court has appealed to the student communities and public to maintain peace and tranquility while a three-day holiday from February 9 to February 10 has been declared in all universities.

Image: Image: Twitter/@ArunSinghBJP/ANI