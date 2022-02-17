Hijab Row: Circular Issued 'as Some Were Not Following HC's Order', Says Udupi MLA

After the Karnataka government issued a circular prohibiting all religious things in educational institutions wherein the College Development Committees (CDCs) have a prescribed dress code, Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat said that the Minority Department issued a circular as some people were not following the Karnatak High Court's interim order.

"The High Court's interim order has clearly stated that wherever the uniform is there these religious things are not allowed till the permanent order. Everybody should follow the High Court order. Nothing special is there in the order. It is following the written order. Some were not following it, so the Minority department has issued a circular," he said.

Karnataka minority department bans religious symbols in schools

The Karnataka government's minority welfare department, on Thursday, February 17, issued a circular directing all educational institutions where dress code is prescribed by the CBC to not allow religious symbols such as hijabs and saffron scarves. The order is in compliance with the Karnataka HC's order, which is hearing petitions in the matter since the controversy erupted.

"We request the state government and all their stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders," the circular said.

It added, "We make it clear that this order is confined to such of the institutions wherein the college Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code/uniform."

Karnataka Hijab row

The controversy erupted when Udupi's Kundapur PU College's principal Rudra Gowda, in December 2021, issued a circular, preventing students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the College Development Committee had claimed that from 2004 to 2021, everybody followed the college uniform rules. The Vice President of the Committee said that till December 30, 2021, all students entered the classrooms in kurta, top, and dupatta, and there was no hijab.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court is currently hearing the matter and has asked students to maintain peace and tranquillity till the disposal of the case.