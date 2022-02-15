Hijab Row: Cong Distances Itself From MLA's 'Hijab Protects Women' Remark After Backlash

Defending itself amid its leaders’ bizarre comments on the Hijab row, the Congress party on Monday rejected a Karnataka MLA’s remarks who called the Hijab an old practice among Muslims to conceal the beauty of young girls.

Terming the comment as ‘regressive’, Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that there was no place for such views in modern India. The party distanced itself from the leader and his comment after BJP leaders hit out at the comments.

Zameer Ahmed, Congress MLA from Chamrajpet sparked controversy by saying that Hijab among Muslims means 'purdah' and is it an age-old practice to hide women's beauty. He then went on to say that the 'rate of rape is the highest in India because women were not wearing purdah'.

Following the comments, BJP hit out at the Congress, alleging that the party MLA trivialised rape with the comment. The ruling party's leaders pointed out that the Congress leader with his comment said that the women who weren't in purdah were inviting rape.

Following this, Congress distanced itself from the remarks and asked for the withdrawal of the same. Randeep Surjewala said, "There is no place in modern India and our society for parochial and regressive views on women as expressed by a Congress leader of Karnataka."

He also added that such dogmatic views are reserved for BJP leaders like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar and others who have made such comments in the past.

"India's women, irrespective of religion or caste, are representative of 'Shakti' from times immemorial. Women have made India proud in every sphere by their grit, independence and determination. Time has come for every such leader to change the conservative mindset," the AICC general secretary said while rejecting his MLA’s comments.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar also noted that the grand old party 'does not agree' with Zameer’s statement and asked to 'withdraw' it.

'Rape rates high because women are not wearing hijab'

Karnataka leader Zameer Ahmad sparked controversy by claiming that the rape rate in India was at a record high because women were not wearing hijab. The Congress leader further said that though the headscarf is not compulsory, women who want to 'protect' themselves wear it.

"You must have noticed that in the past few years, the rate of rape in India is one of the highest. This is because the women are not in Hijab. Hijab is not compulsory, those women who want to protect themselves by not displaying their beauty, wear Hijab," Ahmad was quoted as saying.

Hijab controversy & High Court's directions

The controversy began when Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal Rudra Gowda, in December last year, issued a circular, banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing headscarves being stopped from attending college. Protests then began not just in Udupi but also in the nearby districts, forcing the state government to shut down schools and colleges.

The Karnataka High Court, which is hearing petitions in the hijab row, ordered the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. The court bench that was headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, and included Justices Krishna S Dixit and J M Khazi, said that students should not wear any religious things, whether hijab or saffron scarves, which can instigate people, until the matter is resolved. The Karnataka HC heard the matter on Monday - February 14 and adjourned the court for further hearing on February 15.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI