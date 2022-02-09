Hijab Row: Congress Pins Blame At BJP, Avers 'we Should Not Accept Such Hooliganism'

Raising questions over Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government, Congress' All Indian Mahila General Secretary (AIMGS) Nagma Morarji spoke exclusively to Republic. Claiming that girls are not safe under PM Modi's regime, Nagma talked about one particular incident from Karnataka's Mandya district where a hijab-clad girl was seen arriving at PES College and was heckled by students who were donning saffron shawls and chanting "Jai Shri Ram" slogans. In her response, the girl was heard raising her hand and chanting "Allahu Akbar" before she was escorted by the college staff.

Congress leader slams BJP over Hijab row:

"Is this a way how Modi govt will work? A girl is not secure in his regime. Hathras girl has been burnt," said Nagma while replying that the girl was not inside the school against the question of the university's claim that hijab is not a dress code.

Congress leader attacks BJP over Hijab issue

Further putting the blame on BJP over the Karnataka Hijab controversy, Congress leader Nagma Morarji said that boys protesting outside college were 'goons from outside'. Raising the issue during a press conference in Jammu, actor-turned-politician Nagma asked why should Muslims be so scared under PM Modi's regime. The AIMGS of Congress also specifically talked about one video which went viral where a hijab-clad girl was seen entering college while a bunch of students tried to heckle her.

Congress pins blame on BJP:

"BJP has not done any development work. They have to resort to these tactics now. Most of the boys were goons from outside. BJP has no history in the freedom fight. The girl (in Mandya district) had only gone to pick up her papers, hooligans started shouting slogans. A bunch of hooligans could have done anything to the girl," added the Congress leader.

Karnataka Hijab Controversy

Back in January, a few students of the Government Pre-University College in Udupi were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a Hijab. Following this, some members of the Islamic Organisation of India along with the girls who were barred from entering the class, approached the District Collector, raising concerns over the incident.